SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a world leader in fingerprint technology, today announced the Unity™ 20 USB-S, the newest addition to its Unity line of smart fingerprint readers. Ultra-compact, affordable, and FBI-certified for image quality, the Unity 20 USB-S delivers secure biometric authentication across a wide range of industries.



With its single-cable USB connection and Serial-over-USB design, the Unity 20 USB-S connects easily to Windows®, Android®, Linux®, and macOS® hosts—no proprietary drivers required—making it fast to deploy especially in tightly managed IT environments and resource-constrained ones such as embedded systems.

The Unity 20 USB-S isn’t just a reader – it’s a fully programmable fingerprint recognition system. It can capture, extract, and match fingerprints and securely store templates directly on the same device. It also supports Auto-On™ finger detection and Smart Capture™ to handle difficult conditions such as dry or wet skin.

This powerful, all-in-one device is ideal for a wide range of uses, including in ATMs, kiosks, retail point-of-sale, healthcare terminals, government systems, and enterprise security applications.

“Our customers and partners have been asking for a solution that combines simplicity, security, and flexibility,” said Jeff Brown, Vice President of Sales for SecuGen. “The Unity 20 USB-S answers that call by offering a powerful fingerprint reader that can be deployed quickly and reliably across virtually any environment.”

“SecuGen focuses on providing high-quality, affordable fingerprint solutions,” added Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “The Unity 20 USB-S takes that mission further by delivering a versatile, easy-to-use device that works anywhere, right out of the box.”

More information about the product is available here: https://secugen.com/products/unity-20-usb-s.

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation (secugen.com) is a world-leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors and readers, OEM components, developer kits, and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and performance in a wide variety of applications and environmental conditions, SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators around the world.

Sales and media contacts: https://secugen.com/contact

