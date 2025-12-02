SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen, a leader in optical fingerprint biometrics, today announced it will integrate Precise Biometrics’ proven live-finger detection (LFD) technology into SecuGen’s next generation MOSIP L1 authentication device and the company’s upcoming UIDAI L1 Registered Device. The integration enhances the devices’ presentation attack detection (PAD) capabilities while preserving SecuGen’s high-quality imaging and operational performance.



Image caption: SecuGen Corporation.

“Delivering reliable, fraud-resistant biometrics for national identity systems is mission critical,” said Won Lee CEO of SecuGen. “We’ve embedded Precise Biometrics’ LFD algorithm alongside our optical sensor and secure device firmware to strengthen our devices’ resistance to spoofing attacks while ensuring the device workflow is aligned with MOSIP and UIDAI guidance.”

WHY THIS MATTERS

Stronger anti-spoofing: The integrated LFD algorithm improves detection of artificial fingerprints and presentation attacks, an area of increasing focus for national ID systems. Recent updates from UIDAI place greater emphasis on PAD and device-level security for L1 devices.

Engineered for L1 device workflows: SecuGen’s device architecture is engineered to support the secure device driver model and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) signing/encryption flow required for MOSIP and UIDAI L1 authentication devices.

Interoperability and deployment: The combined solution is designed to integrate with MOSIP and Aadhaar identification ecosystems, helping system integrators and governments adopt devices that meet national ID programs’ increasing security standards.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics commented, “National ID programs require strong security to counter evolving threats and advanced spoofing. By integrating SecuGen’s trusted solutions with our AI-driven BioLive technology, we deliver fraud-resistant, scalable identification for initiatives like MOSIP and Aadhaar – without compromising user experience. This partnership demonstrates how two leaders can ensure secure, reliable, and future-proof biometric solutions for governments and citizens.”

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY

SecuGen’s optical imaging delivers high-resolution fingerprint scanning with low distortion and a wide dynamic range. Precise Biometrics’ live-finger detection complements this by analyzing sensor captures for characteristics of genuine finger tissue and motion, improving PAD performance without degrading throughput or user experience.

SecuGen is developing these devices to meet MOSIP and UIDAI L1 device requirements. Formal certification with relevant authorities such as MOSIP and STQC will follow where applicable.

ABOUT SECUGEN

SecuGen Corporation is a leading provider of fingerprint recognition technology for physical and information security. Headquartered in California, USA, SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors and scanners, OEM components, developer kits, and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and performance in a wide variety of applications and environmental conditions, SecuGen products are used by diverse financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators around the world. Learn more at https://www.secugen.com/.

ABOUT PRECISE BIOMETRICS

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) (“Precise”), is a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast) and biometric physical access management (Precise Access).

Precise’s premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offers visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), USA, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at https://www.precisebiometrics.com/.

