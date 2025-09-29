SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Unity™ 20 USB-S, a fully programmable fingerprint reader designed for developers and system integrators who need a platform-agnostic biometric solution.



Image caption: SecuGen Releases Unity 20 USB-S: A Versatile, Platform-Agnostic Fingerprint Reader for Developers.

The Unity 20 USB-S is a smart, all-in-one fingerprint recognition system that provides fingerprint image capture, template extraction and matching, as well as advanced fingerprint management capabilities, all in a single ultra-compact device. It features SecuGen’s MINEX-compliant biometric algorithms and its flagship U20-ASF fingerprint sensor that is FBI-certified for PIV/Mobile ID FAP 20 for high quality imaging. With its Serial-over-USB architecture, it enumerates as a standard CDC/ACM virtual COM port—using built-in drivers for modern Windows®, Android®, Linux®, and macOS®.

This approach eliminates dependency on OS-specific biometric frameworks and device drivers while reducing integration risk from OS updates. It also enables rapid deployment in resource-constrained IT environments and compatibility with VDI/thin-clients and remote desktop sessions that support USB or COM-port redirection.

“With the Unity 20 USB-S, we’re giving developers a portable biometric platform that minimizes integration friction,” said Dan Riley, SecuGen’s Vice President of Engineering. “Serial-over-USB means no custom drivers, no OS update risks, and a consistent interface across every operating system.”

SecuGen also offers complimentary developer tools that take advantage of key features of Unity 20 USB-S:

Built-in Fingerprint Management System (FMS) API for rapid application development in C/C++, .NET, Python, Java—and any language that can open a serial port

Well-documented serial command set, with provided sample code

The Unity 20 USB‑S is designed for a wide range of high‑security applications, including financial self‑service (ATMs, ITMs), government secure workstations, industrial kiosks, healthcare terminals, and retail operator sign‑on. Its robust, all-in-one authentication capabilities make it ideal for environments requiring strong and dependable identity verification.

“At SecuGen, we understand how critical it is for developers to have tools that are both powerful and easy to integrate,” said Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “The Unity 20 USB-S reflects our commitment to enabling developers to innovate quickly and deliver reliable, secure biometric solutions without unnecessary complexity.”

The Unity 20 USB-S is available now through SecuGen’s global reseller network. Learn more about the product at https://secugen.com/products/unity-20-usb-s.

About SecuGen:

SecuGen Corporation (www.secugen.com) is a world-leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors and readers, OEM components, developer kits, and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and performance in a wide variety of applications and environmental conditions, SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators around the world. Learn more: https://secugen.com/.

SecuGen and Unity are trademarks or registered trademarks of SecuGen Corp. in the United States and other countries. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. Android is a registered trademark of Google LLC. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Sales and media contacts: https://secugen.com/contact

