Secured Signing and Reality Defender Partner to End Deepfake Fraud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing, a global leader in Digital Signature and Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions, announces a major step forward in fighting digital fraud. We’ve partnered with Reality Defender, the leader in real-time deepfake detection, to integrate a powerful new security layer into our services.



The result is Realify, Secured Signing’s exclusive deepfake detection feature. It’s designed to protect customers from the rising tide of AI-generated threats – highly realistic fake videos and audio used by criminals to impersonate people, authorize fraud, and steal millions.

“We live in an era where the authenticity of digital interactions is constantly under attack,” said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. “Sophisticated AI-generated media and deepfakes pose a direct threat to the high-trust processes that underpin our economy, such as legal agreements and notarizations. This partnership with Secured Signing is a critical step in building a broader ecosystem of trust. By integrating Reality Defender’s real-time deepfake detection into their best-in-class secure signing platform, we are adding a combined foundational layer of trust to verify identity and combat AI-powered fraud together.”

REALIFY: HOW IT WORKS TO KEEP YOU SAFE

Deepfakes are now a multi-million-dollar risk. Realify uses Reality Defender’s comprehensive, multi-modal detection technology to analyze a signer’s video and audio, making sure they are authentic before and during an online meeting.

It’s Simple, Fast, and Secure:

“As AI fuels smarter cyber threats, we must go beyond standard security,” said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. “By partnering with Reality Defender, we’re giving our users a first-of-its-kind defense. Realify ensures every person in a session is real, bringing total confidence to every digital signature and notarization.”

HEAR FROM OUR CUSTOMERS

Secured Signing is already changing the way customers approach high-stakes transactions: “This new feature Realify Deepfake Detection has completely changed the way I do business. I feel much more comfortable with bigger signing documents because I have an extra layer of fraud prevention right in my pocket. When I ever hesitate, I can initiate a Realify check and feel totally confident in the verification process.”

This collaboration between Secured Signing and Reality Defender is setting a new standard for trust in digital transactions, ensuring that every signature, every voice, and every face is proven authentic.

ABOUT SECURED SIGNING

Secured Signing is the global leading provider of Digital Signature, Remote Online Notarization (RON), and Video Signing Solutions. The company’s platform helps businesses and individuals securely sign, notarize, and manage documents from anywhere, ensuring legal compliance and trust in digital transactions. Learn more: https://www.securedsigning.com/

ABOUT REALITY DEFENDER

Reality Defender is the global leader in deepfake detection, providing enterprises with AI-driven, real-time protection across video and audio to combat sophisticated impersonation fraud. Learn more: https://www.realitydefender.com/

