MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing is thrilled to announce transformative updates to our Notary Community platform, designed to elevate your notary business by connecting you with clients faster than ever. Our new “On-Demand Notary” feature significantly enhances visibility and client engagement, ensuring unparalleled business growth.



By using Secured Signing’s Remote Online Notarization (RON) platform, your workflow will be transformed for the better. As an approved RON provider in over 45 states, Secured Signing is trusted by independent notaries and large enterprises alike, offering a reliable and efficient solution for all your notarization needs.

This service enables both organizations and individuals to easily locate a notary and notarize documents online, streamlining the process for everyone involved.

Key Features of the Enhanced Platform:

Real-Time Availability: Now, your profile will display your online status, making it easier for clients to find and connect with you instantly.

Live Chat: Our platform now offers Live Chat capabilities, enabling you to engage with clients directly, ensuring a smoother, more personalized notarization experience.

Secure Document Transfer: Clients can securely send documents directly through our platform, streamlining the notarization process and enhancing both efficiency and security.

Increased Revenue Potential: With improved visibility and a more seamless client experience, you can expect more signings, leading to increased profitability.

Limited-Time Offer:

To celebrate these exciting updates, we are extending our offering with a special promotion: Activate the “On Demand Notary” feature by September 30, 2024, and receive lifetime free access—no strings attached!

After this date, a one-time fee will apply. Please note that this offer is available only to paid Secured Signing subscription and an active profile in our Notary Community.

Learn more: https://www.securedsigning.com/notary-software/advanced-features/notary-community-directory/

About Secured Signing:

Secured Signing is a leading provider of secure digital signing and remote online notarization solutions. Our cloud-based platform empowers businesses of all sizes to securely sign and manage documents, streamline workflows, and improve operational efficiency. We are committed to delivering the highest levels of security, compliance, and user-friendly solutions to our customers.

Take Your Notary Business to New Heights:

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your notary business. Start connecting with more clients and elevate your practice with Secured Signing today.

Learn more: https://www.securedsigning.com/remote-online-notarization-software/

