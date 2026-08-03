MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing, a global leader in Digital Signature, Video Signing and Remote Online Notarization solutions, announces the launch of the ID Trust Console, an identity checking and verification feature now available across its video signing and Remote Online Notarization (RON) platform.



Image caption: Secured Signing ID Trust Console – Person Looks at Analysis of Deepfake Detection And Confirms The Person Is Authentic.

As deepfake technology becomes increasingly convincing, organizations relying on remote video meetings for identity verification face a growing challenge: A signer can pass identity verification and deepfake check pre meeting, then be swapped out during the meeting, by another a person, or an AI-generated deepfake, without you even noticing.

The ID Trust Console is built to close this gap, regularly checking to ensure the person in the meeting is the same real person who was invited, by comparing their live face against their ID verification and deepfake detection results throughout the meeting.

“Verifying someone’s identity once, at the very start of a meeting, is no longer enough,” says Mike Eyal, CEO at Secured Signing. “Deepfake technology convincingly impersonates a real person in real time, and that risk doesn’t disappear once someone has been approved to join a call. The ID Trust Console is designed to give our customers ongoing confidence and compliance, not just a single point-in-time check.”

HOW THE ID TRUST CONSOLE WORKS

Make sure the person who joins is still the same person signing at the end.

The ID Trust Console appears as a live panel throughout any video signing or RON meeting, giving users real-time visibility and control across three key checks:

ID Verification – Confirms that the signer’s government-issued ID and biometric face match the individual originally invited to the meeting, regularly comparing live facial biometrics against verified records throughout the session.

Realify Deepfake Detection – Displays the pass/fail status of a live deepfake detection scan, verifying whether the person on screen is a genuine, real human.

On-Demand Re-Testing – Allows the meeting host to manually trigger an additional deepfake test at any point during the session, whenever something feels worth a second look.

Beyond these manual checks, the console regularly re-tests and checks the signer throughout the duration of the meeting, so hosts are covered from start to finish. If a scan raises a concern, the host receives an instant notification within the Console, along with the insights needed to make an informed decision, including the option to remove the signer from the meeting immediately with a single action, no need to end or restart the session.

The Console also performs these checks throughout the meeting at no additional fee, requiring no setup or configuration, and provides a clear audit trail that supports regulatory compliance and demonstrates due diligence at every stage.

BUILT FOR COMPLIANCE AND PEACE OF MIND

Beyond fraud prevention, the ID Trust Console also supports regulatory compliance. By regularly checking, verifying and confirming that the signer is a real person and or the same person who joined from the start throughout a meeting, the feature helps organizations meet due diligence requirements and provides a clear, ongoing record that identity checks were carried out at every stage of the meeting, not just at sign-in.

The ID Trust Console is automatically available within the Secured Signing dashboard for any video signing or Remote Online Notarization meetings where a pre-meeting ID Verification or Realify Deepfake Detection check has been completed.

AVAILABILITY

The ID Trust Console is live now for all Secured Signing customers using video signing or Remote Online Notarization. More information is available at https://www.securedsigning.com/notary-software/advanced-features/id-trust-console/.

ABOUT SECURED SIGNING

Secured Signing provides Digital Signatures, Advanced e-Signatures, Video Signing, and Remote Online Notarization solutions trusted by organizations to secure and streamline their document signing processes. Combining biometric identity verification, deepfake detection, and legally compliant e-signing, Secured Signing helps businesses sign with confidence, wherever their signers are located.

MULTIMEDIA

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Image caption: Secured Signing ID Trust Console – Person Looks at Analysis of Deepfake Detection And Confirms The Person Is Authentic.

News Source: Secured Signing