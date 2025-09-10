Secured Signing Joins Clio's App Directory to Simplify Digital Legal Document Signing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing, a global trusted leader in digital signature and remote online notarization solutions, is excited to unveil its latest integration with Clio, the industry’s leading cloud-based legal technology platform. This integration streamlines document signing workflows for legal professionals — boosting efficiency, enhancing productivity, and freeing up more time to focus on what truly matters: their clients.



Trusted by over 200,000 legal professionals in more than 130 countries, Clio’s legal practice management, client intake, and CRM solutions streamline law firm operations, increase productivity, and enable legal professionals to manage their practices from a single platform. Clio delivers industry-leading security, 24/5 customer support, and an extensive app ecosystem — now including Secured Signing.

“The integration of Secured Signing with Clio is more than a product upgrade – it marks a transformative shift in how legal firms handle document signing and remote online notarization, all within the Clio platform,” said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. “We’re equipping legal professionals to work smarter, not harder—with fortified security, unmatched efficiency, and a frictionless experience from start to finish.”

This new eSignatures and Online Notarization functionality allows legal firms to:

Send document signing requests from within Clio: Eliminate platform-hopping and keep your team focused within their primary practice management system.

Monitor and view signing status in real time: Gain immediate visibility into the progress of every document, ensuring critical deadlines are met and client expectations are managed effectively.

Access signer information effortlessly: Retrieve signer details like names, emails, and associated Matter numbers directly during the document preparation stage, which enhances accuracy and reduces administrative overhead.

Automate document saving: All signed legal documents are automatically saved back into your Clio dashboard, creating a complete and organized record without any manual handling.

Ensure security and compliance: Maintain complete control over document security.

“Secured Signing’s addition to our ecosystem reflects the evolving needs of today’s legal professionals,” said Harsha Chandra Shekar, Vice President of Business Development at Clio. “With secure, efficient e-signing and notarization tools accessible within Clio, we’re helping firms simplify essential processes, work more efficiently, and focus more of their time on supporting clients.”

The Secured Signing for Clio integration is a game-changer for law firms, offering a document signing and notarization solution that eliminates the need for manual data entry and switching between platforms.

