MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing, a global leader in electronic signature and Remote Online Notarization (RON) technology, announced the launch of Outsource Notary Queue, a new feature that lets business, delegate overflow signings jobs to trusted signing services partners while staying fully in the loop from start to finish.



Image Caption: Secured Signing Launches Outsource Notary Queue, a seamless way to delegate overflow notarizations.

Demand for notarization doesn’t move in a straight line. Volume spikes around closings, deadlines, and seasonal surges, and even the best-staffed notary teams hit capacity limits. Until now, the only options were to turn work away, delay it, or hand it off to a partner with no easy way to track it, secure it, or keep the client relationship intact.

Outsource Queue closes that gap, giving notaries and signing services a secure, built-in way to extend their capacity on demand, without losing the trust they’ve built with their clients.

“Outsource Queue is about capacity, not compromise,” said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. “In House Notaries can now say yes to more work, without adding headcount and without losing sight of the signing once it leaves their hands.”

BUILT ON TRUST, NOT JUST HANDOFFS

At the center of Outsource Notary Queue is choice. Accounts select their own signing service partners from the Secured Signing network, vetted notaries and signing services they choose to work with, on their own terms. That means customers aren’t routed to an anonymous pool; they’re building direct, ongoing relationships with signing service partners they trust, and can negotiate and grow those partnerships over time.

Every document stays visible and secure throughout, and the client relationship stays exactly where it belongs — with the account that took it on in the first place. Signing services get more work sent their way; In House Notaries and firms get reliable capacity and a partner they can count on again and again.

EVERY NOTARIZATION METHOD, COVERED

Outsource Queue supports every major notarization method, ensuring there’s a path to completion regardless of the signer’s requirements:

Remote Online Notarization (RON) – for signings that can be completed entirely online.

In-Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN) – for signings that require a face-to-face meeting while using electronic documents and signatures.

Mobile Notary / Traditional Paper Notarization – for signings that require an in-person meeting and paper documents.

Whatever the mix of overflow work, it can be handed off through the same trusted network, without switching platforms or processes.

Outsource Notary Queue is available now to Secured Signing Business and Enterprise account holders. For more information, visit: https://www.securedsigning.com/notary-software/advanced-features/outsource-queue/

ABOUT SECURED SIGNING

Secured Signing delivers a comprehensive and secure cloud-based platform that unifies digital signatures, Remote Online Notarization (RON), In-Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN), and advanced video-based signing solutions. With built-in real-time identity verification and deepfake-detection technology, the platform ensures that every signer is authenticated with confidence. Designed for organizations with strict security and legal compliance requirements, Secured Signing empowers businesses globally to sign, verify, and notarize documents through one trusted, all-in-one digital signing experience.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0827-s2p-secsigning-300dpi.webp

Image Caption: Secured Signing Launches Outsource Notary Queue, a seamless way to delegate overflow notarizations.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lianca van Reede van Oudtshoorn

Content Marketing Manager

lianca.vo@securedsigning.com

News Source: Secured Signing