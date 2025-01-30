MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Secured Signing, a global leader in Digital Signatures and Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions, has announced the integration of Cisco Duo Single Sign-On, a cutting-edge enhancement designed to fortify user login security. This milestone innovation introduces built-in two-factor authentication (2FA) to the platform, setting a new standard in safeguarding digital transactions.



image caption: Secured Signing Supports Cisco Duo Single Sign-On.

By working with Cisco Duo, a trusted name in secure access solutions, Secured Signing now empowers users with an extra layer of protection. The Duo Single Sign-On integration not only streamlines the login process but also fortifies account security, reducing risks associated with unauthorized access and identity theft.

“This integration is a testament to our commitment to delivering unmatched security and user confidence,” said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. “Our users can now leverage Cisco Duo’s robust 2FA capabilities to ensure their sensitive documents and data are more secure than ever before.”

Key Features of Duo Single Sign-On Integration:

Built-In Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) : Adds a second layer of security by requiring an additional verification step beyond the standard password login.

: Adds a second layer of security by requiring an additional verification step beyond the standard password login. Seamless User Experience : Streamlines the login process while maintaining high security standards.

: Streamlines the login process while maintaining high security standards. Enhanced Compliance: Meets stringent security requirements, supporting industries such as healthcare, finance, and legal services.

At Secured Signing, we’re always striving to deliver tools that make your digital experience both secure and seamless. That’s why our integration with cisco Duo is such an exciting step—it adds extra security without making things complicated.

The best part? It’s available now for all Secured Signing customers, solidifying the platform’s reputation as a trusted, innovative choice for digital signing and online notarization.

For more information about this integration or to experience the enhanced security features firsthand, visit https://www.securedsigning.com/.

About Secured Signing:

Secured Signing is a global provider of digital signing and Remote Online Notarization solutions, trusted by businesses and professionals across industries. With innovative technology, the platform ensures secure, efficient, and legally compliant document workflows, helping organizations thrive in the digital age.

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0130-s2p-secured-signing-300dpi.jpg

