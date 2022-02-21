TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Send2Press®, a newswire service of Neotrope®, announced today that for its 22nd anniversary celebration in 2022, it will be offering both new and existing clients a 22% discount on services starting 2/22/22 and running through March 2, 2022. Send2Press has consistently been ranked one of the top newswire services overall based on honesty and credibility.

“It’s been quite a journey for our family-owned business the past 22 years,” said Send2Press co-founder and Neotrope CEO, Christopher Simmons. “The news dissemination business has changed markedly with the ongoing shift from print to online, and the rise of social media as a major media platform.”

Simmons added, “Remaining small and agile has allowed us to weather many economic storms including the recession and pandemic, and retain our focus on quality over quantity. We thought numerically, we should do something fun, and 22 percent off on 2/22/22 for our twenty-second anniversary would be good timing.”

How the Promotion Works:

Starting Feb. 22, 2022, North American customers can get 22% off on Send2Press press release distribution plans using the coupon code: 22222 (five ‘2’s). Limit one use per person, agency, company, group, or org. Can be used for multiple plans/packages, but all must be used in 2022, and there is maximum discount of $222. Does not apply to writing services or social media promotion or other “add-ons.” Cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount.

Coupon/offer expires March 2, 2022 and no credit will be applied to orders not properly entering coupon during checkout (discount will clearly be shown when coupon entered) and cannot be applied to any prior or existing orders. Use of this coupon will be for “no rush” push time, with 48-hour turnaround from approved copy submission (e.g., news approved Monday, would push Wednesday, not same or next day; news approved Tuesday would push Thursday, etc.).

View current plans and pricing at: https://www.send2press.com/services/price-list.shtml

View current client projects at: https://www.send2press.com/wire/

All pricing is per release issued and not a subscription or membership. All content accepted subject to our Acceptable Content Policy (ACP).

About Send2Press:

Send2Press®, founded in 2000, offers affordable press release distribution, writing, and social media marketing. Send2Press was named “best overall” of the top six press release services in 2020 by Fit Small Business. Send2Press is a dba of Neotrope, founded in 1983 in California.

Neotrope has been an innovative content development, publishing, audio/video, public relations (PR) and marketing company since Jan. 1983. Neotrope was an INC. 5000 listed company in 2009.

The company was co-founded by author, artist, journalist, musician and marketing/PR expert, Christopher Laird Simmons, and the late Dr. JL Simmons, PhD, a best-selling author and respected university professor.

Send2Press Newswire offers:

Professional press release writing with accredited staff

Local, regional, or national targeted press release distribution to both U.S. daily media and trade periodicals

Social media sharing with custom tags and over 275,000 monthly impressions for our social channels

National syndication via the AP, including the AP website, AP newsrooms and online syndication to newspaper and broadcast sites

Agency pricing for all™.

Learn more at: https://www.Send2Press.com/

LEGAL NOTE: Send2Press® and Neotrope® are U.S. registered trademarks and service marks. Neotrope is a registered trademark in Europe.

News Source: Neotrope