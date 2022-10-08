TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, NEOTROPE®, a California-based PR and marketing firm, entertainment publisher, and parent company of Send2Press® Newswire, announces its upcoming 40th anniversary celebration, starting Jan. 2023. For this anniversary the company will be offering discounts on selected services, but will also include offerings from the company’s many clients and agency partners, many of whom are in the PR, marketing and SEO service practice industries.



Image Caption: Send2Press a dba of Neotrope – 40th anniversary 1983 to 2023.

Neotrope has been an innovative content development, publishing, audio/video, public relations (PR) and marketing company since Jan. 1983. Neotrope was an INC. 5000 listed company in 2009.

The company was co-founded by author, artist, journalist, musician and marketing/PR expert, Christopher Laird Simmons, and the late Dr. JL Simmons, PhD, a best-selling author and respected university professor.

Send2Press Newswire will offer discounts on all its services, up to 40% off during January. Send2Press was launched in 1997 as an offshoot of Neotrope’s PR services and became a trademarked brand with dedicated website in 2000 (verifiable via archive.org). Send2Press is a dba of Neotrope.

“This is quite a milestone for us,” said CEO, Christopher Simmons. “We have always strived to provide affordable, ethical, authentic and transparent services to our clients. It has always been about relationships for us, even after we ended the in-person office era, going completely virtual.”

He added, “I thought it would be fun to fold in offerings from our clients with our own anniversary specials, to bring the folks who have kept us in business share in our celebration.”

A dedicated web page will be available from the Send2Press.com home page starting January, 2023 with complete information on specials from both Send2Press and selected client/partners.

About Send2Press:

Send2Press®, founded in 2000, offers affordable press release distribution, writing, and social media marketing. Send2Press was named “best overall” of the top six press release services in 2020 by Fit Small Business. Send2Press is a dba of Neotrope, founded in 1983 in California.

Send2Press has consistently been ranked one of the top newswire services overall based on honesty and credibility.

Learn more about Send2Press® at: https://www.Send2Press.com/

Send2Press Newswire offers:

Professional press release writing with accredited staff

Local, regional, or national targeted press release distribution to both U.S. daily media and trade periodicals

Social media sharing with custom tags and over 275,000 monthly impressions for our social channels

National syndication via the AP, including the AP website, AP newsrooms and online syndication to newspaper and broadcast sites

Agency pricing for all™.

View current plans and pricing at: https://www.send2press.com/services/price-list.shtml

View current client projects at: https://www.send2press.com/wire/

LEGAL NOTE: Send2Press® and Neotrope® are U.S. registered trademarks and service marks. Neotrope is a registered trademark in Europe (no relation to a French company using our brand name in entirely different business category).

News Source: Neotrope