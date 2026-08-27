TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Send2Press, a 26-year-old U.S.-based newswire and press release distribution service, announces its expanded “AI Seeding” campaign for its PR and marketing clients. Launched in 2025 as nascent AI search and “answer engines” began to “breathe,” Send2Press launched organic and direct “seeding” of client news material into emerging LLMs to increase AI search visibility. Send2Press® is a brand/service of NEOTROPE®.



Image caption: Send2Press announces enhanced AI seeding for PR clients.

Now being referred to as AEO (Answer Engine Optimization and/or AI engine optimization), the process involves two common endeavors:

ensuring press release content has relevant “answers” as part of the page text – this might entail tailoring content to those searching for “take out tacos in San Diego,” which is not really that different than traditional SEO. doing custom searches and queries into the top AI engines, including ChatGPT web search, ChatGPT query, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Copilot.

For the second element, what we call “AI Seeding,” these “done by hand” (not automated) queries include client news full-text announcements, and keywords related to company name, brand/product, quoted company principals (e.g., CEO, COO), website links, and product image as applicable.

“While it’s not clear doing this kind of seeding work is always effective, it has apparently helped some clients’ brands better ‘resolve’ in direct AI queries, and anecdotal mentions for related queries, based on our own experiments the past 15 months,” said Send2Press co-founder, Christopher Simmons. “Our sense is that this is, as with most marketing, an incremental benefit.”

The benefit for Send2Press customers, is in not paying AEO start-ups, or SEO firms transitioning to Answer Engine Optimization, an exorbitant monthly fee for automated repetitive and possibly “spammy” queries to AI engines.

“We launched this offering in response to the sudden explosion of AEO companies making bold claims on LLM promotions, without verifiable evidence of tangible results, at high monthly cost to run automated queries,” Simmons added.

Additionally, as part of the expansion in 2026, all client PRtrax™ project report dashboards now include one-click custom queries that clients can run related to their news independently, without paying any additional add-on fees or upcharge.

Learn more about Send2Press press release distribution services at: https://www.send2press.com/services/price-list.shtml

ABOUT SEND2PRESS:

Send2Press® Newswire offers proven personalized affordable online press release distribution including Direct-to-Editors™ e-mail delivery; major wire services like AP, plus aggregators like Apple News, Google News, LexisNexis, and more. Send2Press, launched in 2000 (verifiable via Archive.org), offers “agency pricing for everyone” and has been widely honored for value, transparency and innovation.

Send2Press is a brand offering of Neotrope®, established 1983 in California. Neotrope was an INC 5000 company in 2009, has A+ rating with BBB, and has been an innovator in advertising and marketing technologies for over 40 years.

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0827-s2p-ai-seeding-300dpi.webp

Image caption: A blatant and trite AI generated image parroting the news release headline, and designed to speak to those invested in using AI tools for their own business communications. (AI generated image.)

DISCLAIMER: all brands mentioned do not imply any partnership or endorsement. Send2Press® is a U.S. registered service mark.

News Source: Neotrope