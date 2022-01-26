TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Send2Press®, a newswire service and dba of Neotrope®, announced today that its website has earned a 2022 Safest Content Award from Sur.ly. Send2Press, celebrating its 22nd anniversary in 2022, has consistently been ranked as one of the best U.S.-based press release newswire service companies.

“I am happy to inform you that Send2Press.com has been awarded by our system as one of the safest websites to be recommended for users in 2022!” said Philip Knight, chief content manager at Sur.ly.

“This is an honor for me and our company,” said Send2Press co-founder and Neotrope CEO, Christopher Simmons. “Being a bit of an infosec nut, I’ve been securing web properties since Jan. 1996 both for clients and our own companies. Pretty cool somebody actually noticed our focus on best practices.”

Simmons added, “With all the spyware, phishing sites, and junk services out there, it’s nice some companies like Sur.ly are focusing on validating safe and legitimate service providers across multiple industries.”

The Sur.ly award and information page for Send2Press® is at: https://sur.ly/i/send2press.com/

About Send2Press:

Send2Press®, founded in 2000, offers affordable press release distribution, writing, and social media marketing. Send2Press was named “best overall” of the top six press release services in 2020 by Fit Small Business. Send2Press is a dba of Neotrope, founded in 1983 in California.

Neotrope has been an innovative content development, publishing, audio/video, public relations (PR) and marketing company since Jan. 1983. Neotrope was an INC. 5000 listed company in 2009.

The company was co-founded by author, artist, journalist, musician and marketing/PR expert, Christopher Laird Simmons, and the late Dr. JL Simmons, PhD, a best-selling author and respected university professor.

Learn more at: https://www.Send2Press.com/

Award Methodology:

The 2022 Safest Content Award is an aggregated verdict based on the popular/trusted public ratings, user reviews, and compared to other websites in the same category in Sur.ly’s directory.

About Sur.ly:

Sur.ly is a free service providing a safe, augmented web-browsing experience to our users and customers. 4M+ users are monthly using our portal to securely visit different websites.

LEGAL NOTE: Send2Press® and Neotrope® are U.S. registered trademarks and service marks. Neotrope is a registered trademark in Europe.

News Source: Neotrope