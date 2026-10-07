HAMMONTON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Service First Information Solutions LLC (Service 1st), a leading provider of credit reporting and verification solutions for the mortgage and other industries, is celebrating 100 years in business.



Image caption: Service 1st marks 100 years in business, extends beyond mortgage lending.

Over the past century, Service 1st has expanded well beyond its roots in mortgage credit reporting. Today, the company’s solutions include loan origination products, such as tri-merge, dual-merge, and single credit reports, along with prequalification services and its Score Navigator® suite. Its verification services cover income, employment and asset verification, as well as lien and judgment reports.

Service 1st has also deepened its integration within the mortgage technology ecosystem through ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass® Partner Connect (EPC) platform. Through EPC, Service 1st offers portfolio scoring and borrower authorization capabilities that improve efficiency and confidence in compliance across high-volume loan workflows.

The company is also exploring beyond its traditional mortgage-lending base with Medicaid eligibility verification as an emerging vertical, as new federal requirements for community engagement create demand for employment, income and identity verification services. This evolution has been matched with a growing team as Service 1st adds staff to support its expanding client base and new lines of business.

“Reaching 100 years is a testament to the trust our customers and partners across this industry have placed in us, generation after generation,” said Service 1st CEO Curtis Knuth. “We wouldn’t be here without the credit unions, lenders and clients who have grown alongside us, and we’re grateful for every one of those relationships as we look toward the next 100 years.”

The company’s roots trace to 1926, when the Credit Bureau of Santa Maria was established and in 1969 incorporated as the Credit Bureau of Santa Maria LLC, then merged with the Credit Bureau of Lompoc in 1975 and affiliated with the Credit Bureau of Tulare County in 1977. The Credit Bureau of San Luis Obispo joined the organization in 1980, and the Credit Bureau of Redding was acquired in 2008, followed by a combination with the Credit Bureau of Sacramento in 2010. In 2016, the original Santa Maria bureau and its affiliated companies combined to form Credit Data Solutions LLC. National Credit-reporting System, Inc. (NCS) acquired Credit Data Solutions in 2019 and renamed the company Service First Information Solutions LLC, operating under the Service 1st name as a company distinct from NCS.

ABOUT SERVICE FIRST INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, LLC:

Service First Information Solutions LLC (Service 1st) delivers integrated, technology-driven verification tools designed to help mortgage lenders streamline workflows, reduce friction in the loan process and support faster, more informed lending decisions. Service 1st is affiliated with National Credit-reporting System Inc. (NCS), a long-standing provider of credit information and verification services. To learn more, visit https://www.srv1st.com or call 866-606-5952.

X: @S1NCSTRV #MortgageTechnology #LoanProcessing #VerificationSolutions

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Service 1st

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Service 1st Information Services