LEHI, Utah, March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers (LOs), borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has announced the winners of the inaugural 2021 Nexus Awards. During the event, SimpleNexus opened early access sign up for Remote Online Notarization (RON).

Presented at the 2021 SimpleNexus User Group (SNUG) conference, the Nexus awards honor SimpleNexus customers and partners who are transforming the homeownership journey for homebuyers across the United States through their use of the SimpleNexus platform.

The four winners of the 2021 Nexus awards are:

* Capstone Award: Residential Mortgage Services (RMS)

The Capstone Award is given to a mortgage lender who is dominating the market through their implementation of SimpleNexus. In 2020, RMS leveraged SimpleNexus’ reporting API to make real-time data-informed business decisions. Leveraging SimpleNexus, RMS exceeded $8.5 billion in loan volume in 2020, a 70% increase over 2019.

* Referral Award: CMG Financial

The Referral Award is given to a mortgage lender driving high referral volume through the SimpleNexus platform. In 2020, CMG Financial shared the SimpleNexus mobile app 42,000 times.

* Partner Award: Progressive Insurance

The Partner Award is given to a vendor who has worked collaboratively with SimpleNexus to provide lenders with a world-class homeownership journey platform. In 2020, Progressive Insurance partnered with SimpleNexus to make it easy for borrowers to secure a home insurance policy as they complete other loan-related tasks in the SimpleNexus app.

* Trailblazer Award: Highlands Mortgage

The Trailblazer Award is given to an outstanding beta partner who is leading the way as an early adopter of SimpleNexus’ most cutting-edge features. Highlands Mortgage performed hundreds of hybrid eClosings within their first month of going live with SimpleNexus and has volunteered to beta test SimpleNexus Remote Online Notarization (RON).

More information: https://www.simplenexus.com/nexus-awards-2021/

SimpleNexus also announced during SNUG that Remote Online Notarization (RON) is concluding the BETA phase in preparation for an official launch. Current customers and others interested in learning more about RON and the official release availability can join the list at https://www.simplenexus.com/RON/.

“Our goal at every SNUG event is to provide customers with informative and engaging sessions that will help them derive greater value from the SimpleNexus platform and excel in the current market,” said SimpleNexus VP of Marketing Richard Jackman. “By all measures, SNUG 2021 was a resounding success. Special congratulations go out to our inaugural Nexus Award winners, who lead the industry by example.”

SimpleNexus serves a user base of more than 32,000 loan originators, 141,000 real estate agents and 3 million borrowers. To date, the platform has handled over 13 million loans totaling over $3 trillion in volume and touches approximately one in eight home loans originated in the United States.

Those who registered for SNUG 2021 can view conference sessions on demand through March 26, 2021.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

Learn more: https://www.simplenexus.com/

