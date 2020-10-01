LEHI, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the selection of Chief Technology Officer Dave Stevenson as a 2020 HW Vanguard award winner. Now in its sixth year, the HW Vanguard awards program recognizes the 50 top executives leading the housing industry.

Stevenson was recognized for his role overseeing the development of the SimpleNexus digital mortgage app, which is used by more than 300 enterprise clients, including 15 of the top 25 U.S. retail lenders. Stevenson joined SimpleNexus in 2015, and since has grown the development team from four to 50 software engineers.

Among the recent feature releases Stevenson has led are the highly praised eClose and Closing Portal solutions, released on a fast timeline to meet 2020 demands; a seamless disclosure solution that cuts processing time and expense; and ConnectUs Chat, which allows transparent, documented in-app communication between lenders, borrowers, real estate agents and other team members. These technologies have helped propel SimpleNexus to the Inc. 5000 three years in a row.

“Because of Dave, when we say we are going to introduce new features in the SimpleNexus app, our customers know its release will be both timely and valuable to their operations,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “This reliability and customer-focused development is a direct result of Dave’s understanding of the industry, his effectiveness in managing our team of 50 developers and his discipline to execute.”

“The achievements of this year’s Vanguards are hard to overstate,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “They are leading some of the most iconic and successful mortgage and real estate companies in the world, and adapting and innovating even in the midst of a global pandemic. The Vanguards represent the industry’s best and brightest, and we are excited to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.”

The full list of 2020 HW Vanguard Award honorees can be viewed in the October/November edition of HW Magazine.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage @HousingWire #HWVanguards

News Source: SimpleNexus