PHOTO CAPTION: SimpleNexus Founder Matt Hansen and CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates.

“SimpleNexus started as a passion project — an app to help my brother-in-law expand his mortgage business — and it has since grown beyond anything I originally imagined,” said Hansen. “Over the past seven years, I’ve had the great pleasure of building a better homebuying experience for consumers and lenders with the help of hundreds of dedicated, passionate professionals.”

“Now, by placing the leadership of SimpleNexus into Cathleen’s highly capable hands, I have the opportunity to return to the work that brings me the most joy: focusing on the voice of the customer and rolling up my sleeves to lead projects that translate our users’ needs into reality.”

As CEO, Schreiner Gates will guide SimpleNexus to set the bar for what a homeownership platform should be as she leads operations and strategic decision-making. Schreiner Gates began her engagement with the organization as a board member in April 2020 and was named president in September 2020. She is a decorated mortgage technology leader. Previously, she served as EVP of sales and marketing at digital mortgage technology provider Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology). During her tenure, Ellie Mae spent six consecutive years on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and negotiated a $3.7-billion purchase by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

“Early on I recognized that SimpleNexus is more than another technology tool for lenders. Our team’s empathy for our customers and enthusiasm for continuously improving the homebuying process is driving SimpleNexus to develop innovative tools that are fundamentally changing the mortgage experience for the better,” said Schreiner Gates. “I am excited to continue helping SimpleNexus chart its course as a mortgage technology game-changer.”

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

