“An organization’s hires tell a story. SimpleNexus has created five new positions to reinvest in our customers and ensure we are exceeding their expectations,” said SimpleNexus President and COO Ben Miller. “We are delighted to expand our senior leadership team with talented professionals who share our love for the customer.”

The newly appointed executives are:

Chuck Staib, Chief Sales Officer

Staib has 28 years’ experience helping organizations accelerate growth, obtain investor capital and optimize business models as a consultant. In his role at SimpleNexus, Staib will mentor and guide the sales department in their positioning of the SimpleNexus platform. Prior to joining SimpleNexus, Staib advised international government agencies, Fortune 500 companies and marquis financial services firms including Goldman Sachs, the Pacific Stock Exchange and JPMorgan Chase. Staib is a founder of Park City Partners, a Utah-based business accelerator dedicated to helping businesses gain access to mentorship, markets and capital.

Aslanian has 22 years’ of sales experience in the mortgage and software industries. A consummate sales professional, as senior VP of sales Aslanian will work closely with the enterprise sales and account management teams to effectively communicate SimpleNexus’ value to prospects and achieve revenue goals. Previously, Aslanian held the position of VP of sales at Ellie Mae and Del Mar Data Trac.

SimpleNexus has promoted Ratanawan from head of people operations to VP of people operations. Ratanawan brings a decade of human resources (HR) experience to her elevated role, where she will oversee talent acquisition, career development and company culture initiatives. Before joining SimpleNexus, Ratanawan held senior HR positions at Inc. 5000 company Jane.com and enterprise business management platform Workfront. Ratanawan holds an MBA in human resources management from Northcentral University and Bachelor of Science in accounting from Utah Valley University.

Faulker brings a 35-year background as a business analyst and project manager for lenders and mortgage technology companies to her position as director, mortgage services. At SimpleNexus, Faulkner will bring to bear her wealth of experience and mortgage industry expertise in advising lenders on how they can maximize their implementation of SimpleNexus. Before joining SimpleNexus, Faulkner held roles at Ellie Mae, RCM Technologies and MortgageFlex Systems. Faulkner serves on the board of directors at Farm Credit of Western Arkansas.

A mortgage industry veteran fulfilling lender technology needs since 2002, Sol Klein is uniquely qualified to accommodate SimpleNexus client platform deployments in his position as director of implementation. Immediately before joining SimpleNexus, Klein held senior advisory consultant roles at Ellie Mae.

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

