LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced it has been included on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year.

Including 15 of the top-25 retail lenders, more than 39,000 loan officers at over 300 mortgage companies nationwide use SimpleNexus. To date, the platform has enabled lenders to connect with 4.5 million borrowers and 141,000 real estate partners. In 2020 alone, SimpleNexus’ homeownership platform touched $520 billion in loans.

“Since its founding, SimpleNexus has changed the way borrowers and lenders view mortgage technology,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “We are determined to make completing mortgage loans accessible from anywhere, for lenders and borrowers.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Among the Inc. 5000 list, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. The complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found on the Inc. website.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

