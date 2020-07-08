LEHI, Utah, July 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced the release of SimpleNexus ConnectUs Chat, a messaging feature that enables real-time loan file collaboration between loan originators (LOs), borrowers and real estate agents within the SimpleNexus platform.



SimpleNexus ConnectUs Chat centralizes loan file communication, making it easy for LOs and borrowers to reference past conversations and collaboratively advance loan progress in real time using the SimpleNexus mobile app or desktop experience. This direct communication channel lets borrowers receive support in the same place they sign forms and submit documentation for their loan. Vital borrower conversations are automatically logged in the SimpleNexus app, eliminating the need for LOs to consolidate communications from various personal and business communication channels.

SimpleNexus plans to enhance ConnectUs Chat with the introduction of two additional features later this year. The Team Members feature will connect extended loan teams to ConnectUs Chat, improving borrower access to support and facilitating internal loan team communication. Another update will allow parties to communicate “in context” by integrating loan file screenshots into the chat window.

“ConnectUs Chat boosts lender productivity by bringing loan tasks and borrower communication together in one place without detracting from the high-touch, ’from anywhere’ loan experience consumers expect,” said SimpleNexus Senior Product Manager Tyler Prows. “Our customers’ enthusiastic response to ConnectUs Chat is a testament to the SimpleNexus product team’s focus on developing innovative features that meet the needs of the market.”

ConnectUs Chat marks the most recent in a series of SimpleNexus product releases that enhance lenders’ ability to collaborate with stakeholders in the loan production process from anywhere. Notably, SimpleNexus Disclosures, introduced last year, allows borrowers to eSign disclosures and lenders to distribute individual closing packages to settlement partners for online retrieval. The May 2020 release of SimpleNexus Closing Portal enables mortgage closing teams to conduct hybrid closings that minimize the need for physical closing appointments.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending #domore

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0724s2p-simplenexus-300dpi.jpg

News Source: SimpleNexus