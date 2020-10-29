LEHI, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the availability of the SimpleNexus ROI Calculator. The self-service tool enables mortgage lenders to estimate their overall return on investment (ROI) in SimpleNexus by accurately modeling the digital mortgage platform’s impacts on loan production revenue and operational expenses.

The calculator draws on the results of a third-party ROI study conducted by independent consulting and advisory firm MarketWise Advisors (MWA). The compiled results of MWA’s analysis were baselined to develop a pro-forma tool for calculating lenders’ expected ROI from SimpleNexus over time.

In just 30 seconds, the SimpleNexus ROI Calculator projects SimpleNexus’ impacts on lender profitability, including estimated increases in net income, incremental gains in closed loans, origination cost savings and overall ROI. Users can also request a custom, in-depth ROI analysis.

“We are so confident in our ability to deliver superior value that we have launched a self-service tool that quantifies the sales and revenue benefits SimpleNexus can deliver based on the size and productivity of an organization. Just plug in a few numbers and see how SimpleNexus lines up,” said SimpleNexus Co-founder Ben Miller.

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

