LEHI, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the integration of its Nexus Closing™ eMortgage solution with DocMagic’s eVault and eNote technologies. The integration enables automated generation of an eNote with a tamper-evident seal and delivers the eNote to a secure eVault for delivery to the MERS® eRegistry.

Electronic promissory notes (eNotes) are more secure and accurate than their paper counterparts and give borrowers more time to review and understand closing documents. They also save lenders time and money because they come with an automated audit trail and can be delivered quickly and efficiently to the secondary market.

DocMagic’s eVault is a secure repository that provides lenders with the ability to access, manage and store eNotes and other electronic mortgage records on a short- or long-term basis. By offering proactive, real-time control of electronic loan files, eVault technology reduces cycle times and improves process efficiencies throughout the mortgage lifecycle.

“Capital markets funding is the lifeblood of retail mortgage lending. Digitizing loan documents and lending processes will lower costs to the retail customer and increase returns for mortgage lenders and investors,” said Craig Focardi, senior analyst, banking at Celent, a research firm that advises financial companies on technology. Celent estimates the market for eNote transactions will grow by nearly 20% in 2021.

“To stay competitive in this market and future markets, lenders need to adopt eClosing solutions that allow them to generate, sign, store and deliver eNotes as part of a complete eMortgage transaction,” said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “We’re pleased to offer these capabilities to more lenders through our integration with SimpleNexus.”

Nexus Closing™ provides borrowers a memorably modern closing experience as part of an end-to-end, single-sign-on homebuying experience that increases repeat and referral business. In addition to integrating DocMagic’s eVault technology, Nexus Closing comes with integrated remote online notarization (RON) and eSigning. It has been certified to meet both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s technical requirements for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality and is compatible with the GSEs’ respective eNote delivery systems.

“A fully digital closing, complete with eNote and eVault, is the last hurdle lenders must clear before offering borrowers and investors the myriad benefits of an eMortgage. We’re pleased to now offer these capabilities via our integration with DocMagic,” said SimpleNexus Chief Product Officer Shane Westra. “In a market cluttered with half-baked solutions, we’ve made it our mission to assemble the most comprehensive and singularly exceptional homebuying experience in the business.”

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. DocMagic’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

