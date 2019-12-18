LEHI, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced the agenda for SimpleNexus User Group (SNUG) 2020 conference being held February 9–12 at the Snowbird Ski Resort in Snowbird, Utah.



Now in its second year, SNUG offers three days of content designed to help lenders optimally leverage their tech stack in order to deliver a first-class borrower experience and maximize revenue. The programming will feature panels, breakout sessions and hands-on training led by industry thought leaders, technology integration partners and SimpleNexus’ team of engaging subject-matter experts.

Highlights from the SNUG 2020 agenda include:

Highly successful lenders sharing how they have come to lead the industry in sales and productivity

Best practices for developing high-touch borrower relationships with digital mortgage technology

Compliance dos and don’ts with an emphasis on 2020’s regulatory hot topics such as URLA readiness

How to effectively cultivate real estate professional partnerships to generate early-stage homebuyer referrals

Breakout training for SimpleNexus administrators on topics including user management, notification configuration and app sharing

A bonus day of networking with colleagues, vendors, customers and partners on the slopes of the Snowbird alpine resort

“SimpleNexus is excited to reward SNUG attendees with impactful strategies, guided training and strong networking opportunities that will invigorate their 2020 business strategies,” said SimpleNexus Vice President of Sales Sid Ewing. “We look forward to helping lenders tap the full potential of their organizations in the year to come.”

To date, SimpleNexus has connected its more than 22,000 active loan originators with 1.3 million borrowers and 89,000 real estate partners to produce loans totaling over $200 billion in volume. Last year the company added 60 clients to its roster, bringing the total number of enterprise lenders SimpleNexus empowers to “do more” to more than 260, including 15 of the top 25 retail lenders in the United States.

SNUG 2020 tickets and full conference details can be obtained at https://simplenexus.com/sn/snug2020/.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Stephanie Loffer at sloffer@simplenexus.com.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go. Learn more: https://simplenexus.com/.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0724s2p-simplenexus-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #SNUG2020 #FocusOnProfits

News Source: SimpleNexus