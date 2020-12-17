LEHI, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the agenda for SimpleNexus User Group (SNUG) 2021 conference being held virtually on February 22-24.

Focusing on the future of digital mortgage technology, the third annual SNUG conference features two days of curated content for mortgage lenders. Led by industry leaders, digital mortgage trailblazers and SimpleNexus’ team of mortgage technology experts, SNUG’s sessions are designed to help lenders maximize profitability and deliver a world-class borrower experience by optimizing their implementation of SimpleNexus.

Noteworthy sessions from the SNUG 2021 agenda include:

Kick-off session featuring a live, virtual culinary class with Top Chef’s Fabio Viviani

Evolution of SimpleNexus platform enhancements and insight into the 2021 product roadmap

Data-driven analysis of SimpleNexus’ impact and key ROI considerations from MarketWise Advisors and SVP of Sales John Aslanian

Preparation for the Biden-Harris administration’s impact on compliance-related regulatory policy led by Compliance Counsel Tyler Moore

Interactive panel discussion unveiling how lenders have leveraged SimpleNexus to grapple with changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and booming mortgage market

Social reach tactics, branding and best practices for effectively turning social media into a highly producing revenue channel with Josh Pitts, founder of Shred Media

“Each year, SimpleNexus looks forward to bringing users together to share best practices, discover the latest enhancements to the platform and gain insight from subject-matter experts to ensure they are maximizing the value of their technology investment,” said SimpleNexus VP of Marketing Richard Jackman. “To ensure the safety of our users, we’ve designed a premium virtual conference experience that delivers breakthrough business results for lenders without compromising the quality, innovation and service SimpleNexus users have come to expect.”

SimpleNexus serves a user base of more than 27,000 loan originators, 123,000 real estate agents and 2.9 million borrowers. To date, the platform has handled over 11 million loans totaling over $2 trillion in volume and touches approximately one in eight home loans originated in the United States.

Tickets and full conference details for SNUG 2021 are available at https://simplenexus.com/sn/snug2021/.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Courtney Montgomery at cmontgomery@simplenexus.com.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

Learn more at: https://simplenexus.com/

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #SNUG2021 #TheEMortgageForefront #mortgagetechnology

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0724s2p-simplenexus-300dpi.jpg

News Source: SimpleNexus