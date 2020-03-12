LEHI, Utah, March 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, has been named the winner of the “Best Digital Mortgage Platform” award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market.



SimpleNexus was honored for its “from anywhere” digital mortgage platform, which connects loan originators with their borrowers and real estate partners to reduce turn times on loan approvals and disclosures, increase loan application submissions and deliver more referral business.

FinTech Breakthrough is the premier awards program recognizing fintech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in categories in the banking, personal finance, lending, payments, investments, regtech and insurtech industries. The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough program accepted more than 3,750 nominations from around the globe.

“SimpleNexus is delivering impressive numbers with its digital mortgage mobile apps used by more than 215 mortgage companies, 22,000 loan originators, 89,000 real estate agents and 1.3 million borrowers nationwide,” said FinTech Breakthrough Managing Director James Johnson. “We have seen an exciting uptick in companies disrupting the home-buying process for the better, and SimpleNexus sets a high standard for digital mortgage platforms. We look forward to continued growth and development from SimpleNexus, and we are pleased to name them a 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Award winner.”

“SimpleNexus started as a weekend project and has grown to become one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies. We credit that success to the way we prioritize the success of our customers,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “Today, more U.S. borrowers and lenders use SimpleNexus than any other technology of its kind. We look forward to continuing this growth trajectory and helping streamline the end-to-end home-buying experience for all parties involved.”

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough (https://techbreakthroughawards.com/), a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough awards provide public recognition for the achievements of fintech companies and products in categories including payments, personal finance, wealth management, fraud protection, banking, lending, regtech, insurtech and more. For more information, visit https://fintechbreakthrough.com/.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus @FinTech_Awards #digitalmortgage #FintechBreakthrough

News Source: SimpleNexus