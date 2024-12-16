DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Skyhawks Sports, a Stack Sports company, is proud to announce the winner and finalists of the 2024 Coach of the Year Award. This annual accolade honors coaches who exemplify exceptional dedication, leadership, and a commitment to fostering positive sports experiences for young athletes.



Image caption: Skyhawks Sports Announces 2024 Coach of the Year Winner and Finalists.

Jason Frazier, General Manager of Skyhawks, expressed his admiration for the coaches: “Our coaches are the heartbeat of Skyhawks, dedicating themselves to nurturing young athletes both on and off the field. Their commitment not only create fun sports experiences but also teach life lessons that resonate beyond the game is what makes them great coaches.”

WINNER:

Michael Monary (Skyhawks Sports Academy / Orange County)

FINALISTS:

Brie Cyboron (Colorado Springs)

(Colorado Springs) Aline Bisimwa (Skyhawks Sports Academy / South Puget Sound)

(Skyhawks Sports Academy / South Puget Sound) Alyssa Morin (Skyhawks Franchise Group / Columbus Tots)

(Skyhawks Franchise Group / Columbus Tots) Adam Herrera (Skyhawks Franchise Group / Bakersfield)

(Skyhawks Franchise Group / Bakersfield) Bruce Pineda (Skyhawks Franchise Group / San Antonio East)

Coach Michael “Mikey” Monary has been an invaluable asset to the Skyhawks Sports Academy in Orange County. His passion and determination to continually improve as a coach have cultivated a significant following among local organizations, often resulting in waitlists exceeding 20 children. Parents frequently request Coach Mikey, with some traveling to different cities to enroll their children in his classes. Coach Mikey’s versatility allows him to coach any sport and age group, and he proactively expands his expertise, even taking private tennis lessons to better serve his students. His commitment to providing positive experiences for children exemplifies the core values of Skyhawks Sports.

Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Stack Sports, added: “Recognizing these outstanding coaches underscores our mission to increase participation and transform the sports experience. Their passion and dedication are pivotal in creating positive, lasting impacts in the communities we serve.”

Skyhawks Sports remains dedicated to providing quality youth sports programs that emphasize critical life skills such as teamwork, respect, and sportsmanship. The organization congratulates Michael Monary and all the finalists for their exceptional contributions to youth sports.

About Skyhawks

Founded in Spokane, Washington in 1979, Skyhawks has established itself as one of the largest youth sport program providers in North America. Skyhawks provides a wide variety of fun, safe and positive programs that emphasize critical lessons by “teaching life skills through sports”. Programs range from week-long summer camps to after-school programs, clinics, and leagues for children aged 18mths to 14 in a variety of sports.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports