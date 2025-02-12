BATAVIA, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Snappy Tomato Pizza, a beloved community favorite known for its fresh ingredients, excellent service, and award-winning pizza, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Batavia, Ohio. Located at 501 West Main Street, this expansion brings Snappy’s signature flavors and commitment to quality to even more pizza lovers.



Image caption: Snappy storefront located in Batavia, OH at 501 West Main Street.

Hot on the heels of the successful opening of Snappy’s Mariemont location in October 2024, the Batavia restaurant continues the brand’s exciting growth on the east side of Cincinnati. Guests can expect a welcoming atmosphere, a delicious menu featuring both classic and innovative pizzas, and enhanced customer experience. Whether carrying out or ordering delivery, Snappy Tomato Pizza remains dedicated to serving up fresh, high-quality meals that satisfy every craving.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Tim Gayhart, owner of Snappy. “Expanding to Batavia allows us to bring our passion for great pizza and exceptional service to even more families and friends in the community.”

For more information about Snappy Tomato Pizza’s newest locations or franchise opportunities, visit https://www.snappytomato.com/.

About Snappy Tomato Pizza:

Snappy Tomato Pizza has been serving up fresh, delicious pizza for years, growing from a local favorite to a trusted name in quality pizza. With a focus on community, customer satisfaction, and bold flavors, Snappy continues to expand while staying true to its roots.

