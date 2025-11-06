Snappy Tomato Pizza Honors Veterans and Active Military with Free Pizza and Drink This Veterans Day

BURLINGTON, Ky., Nov. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This Veterans Day, Snappy Tomato Pizza is proud to honor the brave men and women who have served our country. On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, all veterans and active-duty military members are invited to enjoy a free small one-topping pizza and a 20 oz. beverage at participating Snappy Tomato Pizza locations.



Image caption: Snappy Tomato Honors Veterans.

“This is our way of expressing gratitude to the courageous men and women who have served—and continue to serve—our country,” said Andy Ritter, Director of Marketing. “At Snappy, we’re honored to give back to those who have given so much for us.”

The offer is limited to one free meal per veteran or active-duty military member. To redeem, guests must present valid proof of service, such as a military ID card, DD-214 form, or a driver’s license with a veteran designation.

For more information or to locate your nearest Snappy Tomato Pizza, visit https://www.snappytomato.com/pizzeria-locations/ or download the Snappy App.

About Snappy Tomato Pizza

A family-owned brand, Snappy Tomato Pizza has been serving up delicious pizza, hoagies, pasta and appetizers since 1978. Now with more than 40 locations in five states, Snappy is best known for fresh ingredients, great service and its award-winning pizza. Learn more at https://www.snappytomato.com/.

News Source: Snappy Tomato Pizza