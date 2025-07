BURLINGTON, Ky., July 23, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Snappy Tomato Pizza (“Snappy”) is excited to announce its newest location coming soon to Maysville, Kentucky! Set to open in early August, the new store will be conveniently located in the Bluegrass Center at 1122 US HWY 68. Offering delivery and carryout only, this location will make it easier than ever for Maysville residents to enjoy Snappy’s famous pizza, fresh ingredients, and friendly service from the comfort of home.



Image caption: Snappy to Serve Up Amazing Flavor to Maysville, KY.

This newest Snappy is owned and operated by franchisees Dave and Darla McFarland, who also own the thriving Snappy Tomato Pizza in Seaman, Ohio. The McFarlands’ expansion into Maysville reflects their ongoing passion for the brand and their commitment to serving customers with the high-quality food and great value that Snappy is known for.

“We’re so proud to grow alongside Snappy and introduce this family favorite pizza to Maysville,” said Dave McFarland. “We’re excited to become part of the Maysville community and share the same delicious food and outstanding service that our customers in Seaman have come to know and love.”

With a proven business model that can suit a variety of formats — from full-service dine-in to streamlined carryout and delivery — Snappy has created a franchise opportunity that empowers local owners. The company provides strong brand recognition, a supportive franchise network, and ongoing training and guidance so franchisees can hit the ground running.

Founded on the belief that food should always be fun, flavorful, and affordable, Snappy is dedicated to using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. The new Maysville location will feature a full menu of signature pizzas, tasty appetizers, wings, sandwiches, and more — all served with the same great taste that customers across the region have loved for years.

View a list of all of the Snappy locations at: https://www.snappytomato.com/pizzeria-locations/.

About Snappy Tomato Pizza:

A family-owned brand, Snappy Tomato Pizza has been serving up delicious pizza, hoagies, pasta and appetizers since 1978. Now with more than 40 locations in five states, Snappy is best known for fresh ingredients, great service and its award-winning pizza. Learn more: https://www.snappytomato.com/.

Interested in joining the Snappy family?

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Snappy Tomato Pizza, visit: https://www.snappytomato.com/franchise/.

