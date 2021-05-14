NICHOLASVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Solaris Diagnostics, a CLIA certified clinical laboratory in Nicholasville Kentucky, has shipped 1,000 donated oxygen concentrators, worth more than $700 thousand dollars, to India.

These oxygen concentrators are now providing life-saving relief to the millions of patients suffering from the devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases in India. The donated supplies began arriving this week and currently aid three Indian organizations: Office of District Collector and Magistrate, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan KhalsaAid India and Sewa International.

With more than 348,000 new cases reported and death numbers exceeding 4,200 daily, the country is experiencing a shortage in beds and oxygen supplies, resulting in dying patients being denied access into the hospitals.

“We heard that as our oxygenators were being dispersed to CMC hospitals in District of Hanumangarh, hospitals ran out of oxygen supply and were turning patients away. The shipment of oxygen concentrators provided relief to hundreds of patients waiting outside the hospital, saving lives,” said Dr. Preetpal S. Sidhu, PhD, NRCC, CEO at Solaris Diagnostics.

“I heard directly from the family member whose elderly mother was discharged from hospital with 70% oxygen level and no chance of survival. She ultimately fought back with the help of one of the donated oxygen concentrators. I am overwhelmed with the positive stories pouring through my social media accounts. This is why we’re doing this.”

Solaris Diagnostics was one of the first testing sites in Kentucky, beginning testing in early March 2020. To date, the lab has performed more than 3.5 million COVID-19 tests, administering 40% of all COVID testing for the state of Kentucky. At the peak of COVID-19 testing, Solaris Diagnostics performed 44,000 COVID-19 samples in one day and averaged 30,000 daily tests. Solaris Diagnostics also served thousands of long-term health care centers, hospitals, and medical facilities across the nation.

“Our laboratory has continued to evolve during this pandemic to ensure the speed and continued operability of our COVID-19 operations in the foreseeable future,” said John Drury, Chief Operating Officer at Solaris Diagnostics.

“We’re prepared to serve our global citizens in the face of any pandemic or medical crisis,” said Cole Aebersold, Chief Marketing Officer at Solaris Diagnostics. “Solaris will continue to be a testing resource for patients and health care providers locally and nationally.”

Link to images of Solaris Diagnostic shipments being received in India: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QYaogEcouX-KFr67rad3nBT7TOq-7RvA?usp=sharing

About Solaris Diagnostics:

Solaris Diagnostics is a medical laboratory testing facility accredited under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Solaris Diagnostics provides advanced diagnostic testing for physicians, clinicians, and medical facilities, offering both contemporary testing and cutting-edge molecular diagnostics. To learn more about Solaris, visit https://solarisdx.com/

MEDIA NOTICE: Media outlets are to correspond with the media contact to coordinate and schedule interviews.

Media Contact: Kirk Hilbrecht | Boxcar PR | kirk@boxcarpr.com | (502) 501-3591

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0513s2p-Solaris-shipment-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Solaris Diagnostics