AMARILLO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amarillo travelers will soon have extra options that feature the state capital as Southwest Airlines, in conjunction with Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, has announced new daily non-stop service to Austin.

The new expanded service to Austin begins March 10, 2022 to Austin Bergstrom International Airport. On Sundays through Mondays, the Austin flight will depart Amarillo at 6:10 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 7:30 a.m. The return flight will depart Austin at 7:55 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 9:20 p.m. On Saturdays, the flight will depart Amarillo at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 12:23 p.m. The return flight will depart Austin at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 1:50 p.m.

In addition to the new Austin non-stop service, Southwest Airlines is adding a fourth daily non-stop flight from Amarillo to Dallas Love Field beginning March 10, 2022. This additional flight returns Southwest’s number of non-stops to Dallas Love Field to pre-pandemic levels.

“This is exciting for Amarillo, and a reason for celebration as the travel, business and entertainment opportunities for the city and the Texas Panhandle continue to grow,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “As the Amarillo economy continues to expand, diversify and strengthen, we value working with partners like Southwest Airlines to expand their opportunities and service in Amarillo.”

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to not only get the daily direct flight back between Amarillo and Austin, but on a non-stop basis,” said Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Harrison. “Austin is such a valuable destination, not only from a business standpoint and with our legislators convening there, but for personal travel into the heart of Texas and all that has to offer those from the Panhandle and the Tri-State area.

“Southwest Airlines continues to be an irreplaceable partner with our Taking Flight – Amarillo Initiative. We appreciate their continuing dedication in maintaining and returning flights to and from Amarillo back to pre-pandemic levels, and now beyond, with the new Austin service.”

“We are looking forward to continuing to strengthen our intra-Texas routes, giving more Texans access to key destinations throughout the state and bringing more access to our growing network,” said Dave Harvey, Vice President of Southwest Business for Southwest Airlines. “Whether traveling for business or leisure, the expanded service from Amarillo will allow travelers to more quickly reach the people and places important in their lives, while experiencing Southwest’s famous hospitality.”

Learn more about Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport: https://www.fly-ama.com/

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

News Source: Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport