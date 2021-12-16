AMARILLO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amarillo travelers will soon have more options that feature the Mile-High City, Denver, Colorado as Southwest Airlines, in conjunction with Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, has announced new non-stop service to Denver International Airport (DEN).



PHOTO CAPTION: “Taking Flight” – Amarillo’s Team Amarillo & Team Southwest Airlines working in collaboration; a winning combination for Amarillo and Southwest Airlines.

The new expanded service to Denver begins June 5, 2022 to the Denver International Airport. On Sundays through Fridays, the Denver flight will depart Amarillo at 1:55 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 2:25 p.m. The return flight will depart Denver at 12:10 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 2:25 p.m.

“Every Panhandle resident and Panhandle visitor will appreciate this new Denver flight,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Southwest Airlines has provided remarkable customer service to Panhandle travelers for years, and Southwest’s commitment to our growth is strong. A daily non-stop flight to Denver is fantastic news.”

“We are extremely excited for the addition of a nonstop Southwest flight to Denver from Amarillo; it has been a goal of ours for many years,” said Jason Harrison, President & CEO, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. “Denver is such a valuable destination, not only from a business standpoint, but for leisure travel to the northwest as well as a gateway to the west. Southwest Airlines continues to be an irreplaceable partner with our Taking Flight – Amarillo Initiative. We appreciate their continuing dedication in maintaining and expanding flights to and from Amarillo, with their new Denver service.”

“Today’s announcement of new non-stop service to Denver by Southwest Airlines is a direct result of Southwest’s dedication to the Amarillo community and the entire Panhandle, and shows that they have a better understanding of the needs of their customers,” said Michael Conner, Director of Aviation at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport. “Southwest has remained committed to connecting people to what’s important in their lives and to growing their decades-long partnership with us here in Amarillo. We want to thank the entire Southwest team for the expanded service. We greatly value our partnership with them.”

