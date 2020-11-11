DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — November is American Diabetes Month and the Spodak Dental Group team is offering complimentary sleep apnea consultations to help patients treat their sleep apnea so they can better control their diabetes. Studies show that about 71% of people with diabetes may have sleep apnea.



PHOTO CAPTION: Dr. Tiffany Dudley, general dentist at the Spodak Dental Group and American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomate.

Characterized as a chronic condition wherein a person suffers from pauses in breathing or takes shallow breaths during sleep, people with sleep apnea can actually stop breathing for 10 seconds or even up to a minute, many times throughout the night. These pauses in breathing make it more difficult to manage diabetes because they have been associated with insulin resistance leading to higher blood sugar levels, glucose intolerance and type 2 diabetes. Research also shows that an increase in severity of sleep apnea is correlated with poorer glucose control.

“It is incredibly important for those who suffer from diabetes to accurately diagnose and treat their sleep apnea because managing their sleep apnea will help them to better manage their diabetes,” said Dr. Tiffany Dudley, general dentist at the Spodak Dental Group and American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomate.

During the month of November, Dr. Dudley is offering complimentary sleep apnea screenings and 30-minute virtual consultations. For those who have a moderate to high risk of sleep apnea, the Spodak Dental Group offers many different oral appliances for treatment. Most appliances can be made with digital impressions and are a comfortable option for those who want to avoid a CPAP machine.

To schedule a complimentary, 30-minute virtual sleep apnea consultation, please visit http://www.sdgvirtual.com/.

