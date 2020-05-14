DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s been a trying time for everyone during the Coronavirus pandemic, but the Spodak Dental Group (SDG) team is reopening their doors to provide needed dental care to their community members. After following the Center for Disease Control (CDC), American Dental Association (ADA) and Gov. DeSantis’ guidelines for flattening the Coronavirus curve for the past several weeks, the SDG team will begin seeing all current and future patients for emergency and routine dental procedures starting Monday, May 11.



“We’ve taken measures to ensure a very cautious reopening route with a goal to open sustainably, safely, and for the long term,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “In fact, the safety measures we’ve put in place are above and beyond the recommended CDC and dental board guidelines, so we are confident we are doing all that we can to ensure the safety of our patients, team and community.

The SDG team has taken careful consideration to implement health-focused additions to the company’s standard of care, with a goal to provide the highest level of care possible and ensure a safe environment for both patients and team members.

Rotating Teams

In an effort to offer continuous service to patients, the office will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and teams will treat patients in two shifts. One team will serve patients from Monday through Wednesday, and the second team will serve patients from Thursday through Saturday.

Safety Protocols

While safety has always been a top priority for the entire team, the SDG team has implemented new and additional protocols and personal protective equipment to elevate their safety standards to the next level. A thermal scanner will be used to register the body temperate of all patients and team members prior to anyone entering the building. Additionally, all patients will be asked COVID-related questions when making an appointment, confirming an appointment, and at the time of the appointment.

LEED Gold Certified Facility

Not only does the Gold LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Facility have 66% more fresh air than than code requires, but 88% of the building is lit by sunlight, which research shows is germicidal and bactericidal. They’ve also installed UVC air filtration systems, which kills any germs or bacteria that can cause sickness, and perform nightly disinfecting protocols with high-grade cleaning products and a fogger that kills the COVID-19 virus.



Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, Fla.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/1m3Z_gJj3Ho

