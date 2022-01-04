LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Avoid the pitfalls that can derail those New Year’s resolutions by adopting the common-sense moral code contained in “The Way to Happiness”. Watch “The Way to Happiness” book-on-film on the Scientology Network.



PHOTO CAPTION: One’s chances for happiness are increased by adopting the precepts of “The Way to Happiness,” the common-sense moral code written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.

A 2021 survey reveals a stunning statistic: almost 50 percent of American couples surveyed admitted to cheating on their partner. Little wonder that this is the same percent of U.S. marriages that are likely to end in divorce or separation. This adds up to more than 1.5 million people divorcing each year, giving the U.S. the world’s third-highest divorce rate.

But infidelity is only one casualty of declining morality. More than 3,300 burglaries take place in the U.S. each day. In 2018, a burglary took place every 22.5 seconds. And if current rates continue, it is estimated that within 20 years, 75 percent of homes in the U.S. will have suffered from this form of crime.

And on a starker note, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdose in the 12 months leading up to April 2021.

It is clear that the moral decline is affecting more and more people and ruining lives.

Some react to this situation with “this would never happen to me.” Others, who may be aware of their own or their friends’ or families’ potential for disaster, may think “but what can I do?” But the odds are not in the favor of those leaving their future happiness to chance.

A safer and more constructive way to live life is to take effective action. As stated in “The Way to Happiness”:

“Your own happiness can be turned to tragedy and sorrow by the dishonesty and misconduct of others.

“I am sure you can think of instances of this actually happening. Such wrongs reduce one’s survival and impair one’s happiness.

“You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others.

“The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you.

“Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives.

“While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.”

No matter the New Year’s resolution, this nonreligious moral code can help pave the way to a more successful, more decent and happier life through applying its 21 precepts, or principles, and sharing them with others.

Enroll on the free online eCourse on The Way to Happiness website. Read the book, watch “The Way to Happiness” book-on-film, and see how its application has transformed lives, as documented in episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

