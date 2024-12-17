ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lutheran Home has been recognized on Newsweek’s prestigious list of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2025, a recognition that highlights its commitment to Grace-filled living and comprehensive care. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Lutheran Home has been a trusted provider of compassionate care and a full spectrum of services for seniors and their families for more than 130 years.



Image caption: Lutheran Home was recognized on Newsweek’s prestigious list of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2025.

This honor, presented in collaboration with Statista, highlights Lutheran Home’s leadership in senior living. The rigorous selection process evaluated performance data, accreditation standards, resident satisfaction and recommendations from healthcare professionals. Lutheran Home offers a robust continuum of care, which includes memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation and unique offerings like MyTapestry stage-form memory care and Shepherd’s Flock Child Care and Preschool.

“Our team is deeply honored by this recognition,” said Jennifer Darnell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Lutheran Life Communities. “It reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our residents and their families.”

Lutheran Home invites the Arlington Heights community to explore its award-winning services through a variety of upcoming events (an RSVP is required).

Avoid the Unknown–Proactive Planning for Unexpected Hospital Visits

January 9, 2025 | 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Gain practical tips for navigating healthcare decisions with confidence.

January 16, 2025 | 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Enjoy wine, cheese and guidance tailored for caregivers.

January 22, 2025 | 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Learn practical strategies for simplifying your move and planning for the future.

To learn more or to RSVP to an event, please call (309) 260-9010 or visit our website at https://lutheranlifeliving.org.

These events are a great way to learn more about Lutheran Home. You can also schedule a tour to explore our community in person!

About Lutheran Home:

Lutheran Home is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services. Recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 list, they offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, an Adult Day Club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd’s Flock Child Care and Preschool. Lutheran Home invests in a full, robust continuum of care that can address early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form care supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support. It’s Grace-filled living.

