DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group has been awarded the No. 45 Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Sun Sentinel in the small business category. This is the seventh time that the Group has won the award. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback, confidential survey that uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, and more.



Image Caption: Spodak Dental Group: Top Workplaces 2023.

“It is such an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the seventh time,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Our team members are the heart of our organization, and they are what truly make our company a top place to work, grow and serve our family of patients.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel surveyed 43,439 employees in South Florida to find the best places to work. More than 19,000 employees from 3,929 organizations responded to the survey.

The top 129 companies and organizations were selected for the ﬁnal ranking of the Top Workplaces, in categories of small, medium and large businesses. Spodak Dental Group is ranked No. 45 of 79 small businesses.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule an appointment.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group