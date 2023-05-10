LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY – the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique – presents an episode featuring Sydney, Australia.



Image Caption: Discover Sydney, Australia: from its spectacular sunbaked beaches and world-renowned landmarks to its burgeoning cultural diversity. And see how the Church of Scientology works to create a true sense of community in this ever-growing metropolis.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, SYDNEY

Sydney’s metamorphosis from English penal colony to world-class cosmopolitan metropolis is nothing short of spectacular. Miles of sparkling beaches, an endless array of outdoor activities and cultural offerings are all part of its enduring allure. Add to that the warmth of the city’s residents and it’s no wonder Sydney is one of the most desirable places to live on the planet and one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world. In the heart of the city, just a stone’s throw from famed Hyde Park and surrounded in every direction by world-renowned landmarks, is the Church of Scientology of Sydney.

This episode takes viewers on a deep dive into the history of the city and origins of the signature, laid-back, “no worries” Aussie attitude. Also featured is how the Church helps the residents of this harbor city and rallies an incredibly diverse community to come together for the betterment of all. In all, it’s a bloody true-blue tour of this South Pacific port city.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

