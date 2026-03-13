JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The UPSHOT League, a new professional women’s basketball league dedicated to expanding opportunities for elite players and strengthening connections within communities, today announced that Tamika Catchings has joined the league as an advisor and investor.



Image caption: The UPSHOT League.

Catchings joins an extraordinary leadership group that already includes basketball pioneers Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers Drysdale, helping shape the vision and future of the league as it prepares to tip off its inaugural season in May 2026.

“I’m so excited to join the UPSHOT League alongside Cheryl and Ann, two of the most influential people in our sport,” said Catchings. “There are so many talented players and I’m proud to be a part of the effort to create new opportunities for them. I can’t wait to officially kick off the season in May.”

Tamika Catchings is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of women’s basketball. A four-time Olympic gold medalist, Catchings spent her entire 15-year WNBA career with the Indiana Fever, leading the franchise to a WNBA championship in 2012. Known for her relentless defense and leadership, she earned five WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and captured both NCAA and WNBA championships during her career. Catchings was later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, cementing her legacy as one of the most influential figures in the game.

The UPSHOT League was co-founded by Andy Kaufmann, CEO, Zawyer of Zawyer Sports and Donna Orender, who also serves as Commissioner of the UPSHOT League. The league is built around a mission of creating additional professional opportunities for women’s basketball players while fostering meaningful and trusted connections with the communities the teams serve.

“Tamika Catchings represents the very best of our sport—competitive excellence, leadership, and a deep commitment to community,” said Orender. “Her experience as a champion and ambassador for the game will help guide our league as we build a platform that expands opportunities for women in professional basketball.”

Catchings joins fellow advisor Cheryl Miller, widely considered one of the most influential figures in the history of women’s basketball. Miller’s impact spans playing, coaching, and broadcasting. She has served as a sideline reporter for NBA games on TNT Sports and currently works with NBA TV as a reporter and analyst, after previously working as a sportscaster for ABC Sports, TBS Sports, and ESPN. Miller also served as head coach and general manager of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, further cementing her legacy as a pioneer and leader in the sport.

Also serving as an advisor is Ann Meyers Drysdale, a trailblazer who excelled at every level of basketball—from high school and college to the Olympic Games, international competition, and the professional ranks—before becoming one of the most respected voices in sports broadcasting.

The UPSHOT League will launch its inaugural season in May 2026, featuring teams in Charlotte, Jacksonville, Savannah, and Greensboro. Together with its growing roster of leaders and partners, the league aims to build a player-focused professional platform that celebrates elite competition while strengthening the bond between teams and the communities they represent.

