JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The UPSHOT League, a new professional women’s basketball league created to expand elite playing opportunities and elevate communities, today announced its first wave of premier players set to define the league’s debut season. This curated group of athletes brings together standout talent from the WNBA, top collegiate programs, and leading international teams—establishing an immediate and unmistakable standard of excellence. The announcement was made by UPSHOT League Co-Founder and Commissioner Donna Orender, alongside VP of Basketball Operations Taj McWilliams-Franklin.



Image caption: The UPSHOT League.

“This is a foundational moment for the Upshot League,” said Orender. “These players reflect exactly who we are—elite, competitive, and globally relevant from day one. They are seizing expanded opportunities, and we celebrate creating a new stage for women’s professional basketball.”

Collectively, this class includes WNBA first- through third-round draft selections, multiple All-Americans, conference players of the year, and internationally decorated professionals with experience across Europe and global competition.

INAUGURAL PLAYER SIGNINGS

Lindsey Pulliam | 5’10” | Shooting Guard

Northwestern University

2021 WNBA Draft – 3rd Round, 27th Pick (Atlanta Dream)

2× First Team All-Big Ten (2019, 2020)

Second Team All-Big Ten (2021)

USA Basketball Silver Medalist – 2019 Pan American Games

Professional experience: Spain, Turkey, Slovakia

Jasmine Walker | 6’3” | Power Forward

Florida State / Alabama

2021 WNBA Draft – 1st Round, 7th Pick (Los Angeles Sparks)

2× All-SEC Selection

All-America Honorable Mention

SEC leader in three-point field goals

Led Alabama to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 22 years

School-record 41 points and 15 rebounds

Katrina McClain Award Finalist

High School Honors: Gatorade Player of the Year Alabama Miss Basketball

Professional experience: France, Athletes Unlimited

Amiya Joyner | 6’2” | Forward

LSU / East Carolina University

2026 College All-Star Game Participant (Team Cheryl Miller)

2025 All-AAC First Team

2023 AAC Freshman of the Year

2023 All-AAC Third Team

8× AAC Freshman of the Week

AAC All-Tournament Team

Former 4-star ESPN recruit

High School State Champion

Asia (AD) Durr | 5’10” | Guard

University of Louisville

2× ACC Player of the Year (2018, 2019)

2× WBCA First Team All-American

2× AP First Team All-American

2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner

2019 Dawn Staley Award Winner

2019 WNBA Draft – 2nd Overall Pick

Career averages: 17 PPG, 2 APG, 3 RPG

Que Morrison | Guard

University of Georgia

2022 All-SEC Second Team

3× SEC All-Defensive Team

2021 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Dawn Staley Award Watch List

SEC All-Freshman Team (2018)

Schaquilla Nunn | 6’3” | Center

University of Tennessee

1,000+ career points

1,000+ career rebounds

2026: Recorded 28 points and 21 rebounds in Cup Quarterfinal game

2026: League MVP (Portugal)

2017 WNBA Draft – 25th Overall Pick

ABOUT THE UPSHOT LEAGUE

The Upshot League is a premier women’s professional basketball league built on elite competition, player opportunity, and community connection. With a foundation rooted in high-level talent and global experience, the league aims to redefine the professional landscape while expanding opportunities for women’s basketball in the United States.

MEDIA CONTACT:

UPSHOT League Communications

LeslieAnne Wade

(917) 751-7693

https://upshotleague.com/

LOGO link for media: https://upshotleague.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/UPSHOT_LOGO.png

News Source: The UPSHOT League