JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The UPSHOT League today announced the official rosters for its four founding franchises — the Jacksonville WAVES, Savannah STEEL, Charlotte CROWN, and Greensboro GROOVE — featuring more than 40 athletes with WNBA, international, and elite NCAA experience.



Image caption: The UPSHOT League.

“The depth of talent across the league reflects a powerful moment for the women’s game,” said Donna Orender. “These athletes bring championship pedigrees, professionalism, and global experience to our inaugural season.”

Across the league, rosters feature WNBA draft selections and training camp players, international professionals across multiple continents, NCAA Tournament veterans, conference champions, and standout performers from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and other premier programs.

:: JACKSONVILLE WAVES

Roster Snapshot

Six players bring WNBA experience through draft selections, training camps, or professional affiliations, while eight have competed internationally across Europe and global leagues. The roster also includes NCAA Tournament veterans and multiple All-Conference

honorees from major programs including Tennessee, Maryland, LSU, Alabama, and West Virginia.

Roster:

Ariel Hearn (G, Memphis)

Jasmine Walker (F, Alabama)

Lindsey Pulliam (G, Northwestern)

Brianna Turnage (F, Georgia Tech)

Emma Von Essen (G, Hofstra)

Khayla Pointer (G, LSU)

Madison Griggs (G, Memphis)

Shyanne Sellers (G, Maryland)

Taylor Soule (G, Virginia Tech)

Rennia Davis (G/F, Tennessee)

Adut Bulgak (C, Florida State)

:: SAVANNAH STEEL

Roster Snapshot

The STEEL feature athletes from nationally recognized programs including Louisville, Tennessee, Harvard, and SEC and ACC schools. Several players earned All-Conference recognition or led their teams statistically, while the roster emphasizes perimeter scoring, defensive intensity, and positional flexibility.

Roster:

Iyana Moore, (G, Notre Dame)

Sydney Shaw, (G, West Virginia)

Megan McConnell, (G, Duquesne)

Zee Spearman, (F, Tennessee)

Harmoni Turner, (G, Harvard)

Lasha Petree, (G, Purdue)

Ariel Colón (G, FIU)

Lauryn Taylor, (G, FGCU)

Quanniecia “Que” Morrison, (G, Georgia)

Kharyssa Richardson, (F, Mississippi State)

Olivia Cochran, (F, Louisville)

:: CHARLOTTE CROWN

Roster Snapshot

The Charlotte CROWN enter the inaugural UPSHOT League season with one of the most recognizable backcourts in the league, led by Asia “AD” Durr and Deja Kelly. The roster blends elite guard play, frontcourt size, and championship experience across multiple power conferences.

Charlotte features multiple players with WNBA experience, training camp exposure, or professional affiliations. The roster includes athletes from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, and Pac-12, and is anchored by elite scoring guards, versatile forwards, and experienced interior presence.

Roster:

Dazia Lawrence (G, Kentucky)

Quinzia Fulmore (C, Elon)

Reigan Richardson (G, Duke)

E’lisia Grissett (F, South Carolina)

Deja Kelly (PG, Oregon)

Asia “AD” Durr (G, Louisville)

Diamond McDowell (F, Anderson)

Emer Nichols (C, Texas A&M)

Jasmyne Roberts (G, Miami)

Eboni Walker (F, Ohio State)

Chloe Welch (G, Saint Joseph’s)

:: GREENSBORO GROOVE

The Greensboro GROOVE open the season with a roster centered around elite guard play, championship pedigree, and frontcourt size. Led by Diamond Johnson and Christyn Williams, the group blends explosive scoring, defensive versatility, and high-level collegiate success.

Greensboro features athletes from elite programs including UConn, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, and Colorado. Multiple players bring NCAA Tournament experience, All-Conference honors, and professional or international exposure, combining perimeter firepower with interior strength.

Roster:

Diamond Johnson (PG, Norfolk State)

Sonya Morris (G, Texas)

Kamaria McDaniel (G, Michigan State)

Jessica Timmons (G, Alabama)

Christyn Williams (G, UConn)

Sahara Jones (G/F, Texas A&M)

Tayanna Jones Bell (G/F, Colorado)

Mya Hollingshed (G/F, Colorado)

Tai’Sheka Porchia (PF, Troy)

Maria Gakdeng (F/C, North Carolina)

Amiya Joyner (F, Colorado)

The UPSHOT League tips off its inaugural season on May 15, 2026, establishing a new platform for elite women’s basketball talent from across professional, international, and collegiate pathways. Learn more at: https://upshotleague.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

LeslieAnne Wade

UPSHOT League

upshot@upshotleague.com

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News Source: The UPSHOT League