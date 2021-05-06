LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tapcheck, a leading financial service provider that offers an innovative and easy-to-integrate financial wellness benefit that allows employers to give employees the ability to access their earned wages before payday, today announced the launch of its new website. With a vibrant design and expanded feature offerings, the new site delivers accessible information and an engaging user experience.

The redesigned website builds on the company’s original site, expanding to provide details and information tailored to Tapcheck’s primary audiences: employers, employees, and corporate partners. Over the last six months, Tapcheck has grown over 215% in client size and over 325% in user base, which increased the need for a website with greater functionality.

“We believe our earned wage access program offers incredible benefits for employees and businesses,” said Kayling Gaver, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Tapcheck. “I am excited about this launch, not only because our new site looks incredible but also because it does a wonderful job of sharing all the ways that Tapcheck’s on-demand pay benefit can drive profitability for companies and financial wellness for employees.”

Tapcheck will update the new website regularly with product developments, corporate news, and career opportunities. Visitors to the new site will be able to keep up with industry trends and financial wellness-related content on the Tapcheck blog – https://www.tapcheck.com/blog/.

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck is a financial wellness benefit that allows employees to access their earnings before payday. Available at no cost to employers, Tapcheck uses an intuitive mobile app to give workers greater control over their finances, which reduces their stress at home and increases their productivity at work. Thanks to Tapcheck’s seamless integration with existing payroll programs, employers who incorporate on-demand earnings into their employee benefits packages find it to be a cost-effective way to improve profitability, distinguish their company from competitors, reduce turnover rates, and provide the financial flexibility that employees want. For more information, visit https://www.tapcheck.com/.

