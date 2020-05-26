TARZANA, Calif., May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Employee recruitment and retention continue to be top-of-mind human resource concerns for businesses around the country. That’s why financial solutions company such as Tapcheck are partnering with companies to provide flexible solutions for employees. Its most recent partnership with Healthcare Synergy will give its home health employees more control when it comes to accessing their wages.



The 2019 Retention Report by The Work Institute revealed that more than one in three workers will voluntarily quit their jobs each year by 2023. And, according to a Gallup, a global analytics and advice firm, the cost of replacing an individual employee can range from one-half to two times the employee’s annual salary – and that’s a conservative estimate.

SO, companies that focus on more unconventional benefits and offerings can set them apart from the competition, while also helping to build strength in areas of recruitment and retention.

Tapcheck provides employers around the country with helpful solutions that allow their employees to access their earned wages on demand. For example, if an employee finds they need cash now to cover an emergency home or car repair, Tapcheck’s service provides them with a sense of autonomy over their paycheck. This on-demand access to wages provides employees with a sense of financial security and also gives them the flexibility to get cash when and where they need it.

David Crow, president, HealthCare Synergy, says, “Companies can and must become better employers to retain and engage employees. We’re excited to partner with Tapcheck to offer this convenient app to not just our employees, but to our home health clients’ employees too. It provides them with more flexibility and control over their earnings.”

Employers win with this financial wellness employee benefit because they’re creating a positive workplace culture – one where employees are happier, more productive and prone to stay for the long-term.

“Developing a strategic approach to improving employee retention and recruitment is necessary and requires specific solutions to succeed,” Crow says.

About HealthCare Synergy, Inc.

HealthCare Synergy, an outstanding provider of services and software for more than 25 years, continues to support the post-acute care industry with innovative solutions to effectively grow businesses and cultivate operational success. From clinical, billing, and staffing services to EMR software and customer support, HealthCare Synergy is there when you need them most.

Learn more: https://healthcaresynergy.com/

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck, established in 2019, is the provider of a financial wellness benefit that grants employees early wage access through a digital platform. The service enables greater financial flexibility for employees while offering employers a no-cost benefit to improve productivity, enrich company culture and drive employee retention.

It has the ability to partner with multiple industries and businesses can easily refer other businesses to its service.

Learn more: https://www.tapcheck.com/

