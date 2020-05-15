BOULDER, Colo., May 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap CEO and co-founder Dave DuPont announced today new additions to its executive team. Global tech leader Woody Hartman joins TeamSnap as President and Head of Product, overseeing business operations for the industry-leading sports platform. Partnership executive Alex Underwood has been named General Manager of Advertising and Commerce.



Overall, TeamSnap supports nearly 23 million users, 3 million unique teams and 19,000 clubs across 100 different sports.

“As we all look forward to getting back to play, TeamSnap’s commitment to supporting sports teams, clubs and leagues remains as strong ever,” said DuPont. “Bolstering our leadership team with Woody and Alex fortifies our foundation for growth and long-term success. They will help ensure TeamSnap takes a leading role in helping all youth and recreational sports rebound from the shutdown as soon as possible.”

Woody Hartman – President and Head of Product

Woody Hartman joins TeamSnap as the company’s President and Head of Product. Reporting directly to DuPont, Hartman is leading TeamSnap’s global business operations and product strategy. In the newly created role, Hartman is managing product development, platform expansion, growth and marketing with a focus on providing solutions and tools for teams and sports organizations.

Hartman brings TeamSnap a wealth of tech experience, most recently as Vice President of Global Operations at Lyft. As an early leader of the popular ridesharing service, Hartman oversaw business operations through an exciting period of expansion, success, and change that ultimately included managing 1,000+ employees, and millions of drivers around the world.

Hartman is also an avid mountain climber who summited Mount Everest and the highest peak on every continent last year.

“TeamSnap is a passionate and tech-savvy company with a big heart and an unwavering commitment to sports,” said Hartman. “I am thrilled to be working with Dave to lead such an innovative team. This is a pivotal time for amateur sports in the United States and around the world. TeamSnap is incredibly well-positioned to provide the technology and infrastructure required for sports communities to continue playing, growing and having fun.”

Alex Underwood – General Manager of Advertising and Commerce

Underwood is charged with growing TeamSnap’s advertising and ecommerce business. This includes building strategic partnerships that connect like-minded brands to the millions of sports families on the platform every day. TeamSnap is expanding its brand integration opportunities and curating dynamic new content that provides customers with valued-added offers and experiences.

Underwood joins TeamSnap from Spotify where he was the Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Verticals, playing a key role in driving revenue to well over $500 million. His accomplishments include launching and scaling Spotify’s successful global sales unit, including the global agency, global vertical, trading and audience solutions teams.

“TeamSnap has a stellar reputation as a trusted platform that connects family decision-makers and athletes to brands in an authentic way, which remains more important than ever,” said Underwood. “Adding to this authenticity is the rich contextual nature of the platform. I am looking forward to working with the creative team here to help our partners develop innovative ways to engage and support our network of busy parents and families.”

