BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap announced today that 3 Million COVID-19 Health Check screenings have been performed since the popular tool launched last month. The surge in demand comes from thousands of youth sports teams and clubs leveraging the platform to help manage the COVID-19 symptom screening process.



IMAGE CAPTION: TeamSnap Health Check Issues 3 Million COVID-19 Screenings for Youth Sports Teams Over the Past Month.

TeamSnap Health Check debuted in August free to all users as part of the company’s ongoing effort to support sports organizations and teams in the return to play amid the pandemic. Users are able to easily access COVID-19 screening questions through TeamSnap on any iOS or Android mobile device.

“TeamSnap Health Check has quickly become one of the most important features on our platform,” said Dave DuPont, Founder and CEO, TeamSnap. “It is gratifying to know that so many sports organizations are taking the necessary precautions and are trusting TeamSnap Health Check to manage the continuous screening process to help ensure a safe return to play.”

TeamSnap Health Check is the first COVID-19 screening tool to be fully embedded into a sport management platform. While maintaining user privacy, administrators can track reports and notify members of any possible COVID-19 exposure.

TeamSnap Health Check is being used extensively across all sports with soccer, hockey and football clubs ranking as the top users. Some of the sports organizations and teams using TeamSnap Health Check on a daily basis include New York Bluebirds Softball & Baseball, Richmond Jets Hockey and Florida Hawks FC.

Health Check is part of Teamsnap’s comprehensive strategy to help sports organizations navigate the pandemic while keeping athletes and their families, and everyone involved in sports safe. TeamSnap has been tracking live engagement data for the return to play across North America. The company has also created a resource hub that gives families access to the necessary information to Return to Sports with Confidence.

About TeamSnap

Since our formation in 2009, TeamSnap has been single-mindedly focused on taking the work out of play. 24 million coaches, administrators, players and parents rely on TeamSnap’s powerful and easy-to-use tools for communication, scheduling, payment collection and registration, organizing every sport and group activity in the world. For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/.

