BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today at The Aspen Institute Project Play Summit 2020, TeamSnap CEO and Founder Dave DuPont announced that TeamSnap will commit $1 million over the next three years to improve access to sport for underserved youth athletes.

As part of the commitment, TeamSnap will be supporting a series of new programs to drive access to sport. This includes being a partner on The Aspen Institute’s Project Play 2024 initiative which mobilizes industry leaders to take actions around making sports accessible to all children, regardless of race, gender, zip code or ability. As well as a long-standing partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance, an organization that recently announced their Million Coaches Challenge, a commitment to train over 400,000 coaches, with a focus on underserved communities.

“Access to quality sports is a very personal initiative for me. Playing team sports had an incredibly positive impact on all aspects of my life; they taught me key life skills and laid the foundation for a healthy lifestyle,” said DuPont. “I believe all children should have the same access to sport that I had growing up. I am immensely proud that TeamSnap is doing everything it can to support access to sport and our $1 Million commitment will go a long way towards helping ensure more young athletes get into the game.”

Over the past six months, TeamSnap has been a key resource in helping sports organizations and teams navigate the pandemic and make a safe return to play. Its Return to Sports resource hub has been heavily accessed and its new Health Check COVID-19 screening tool, which it is providing free to all of TeamSnap’s 24 million users, has already been used more than 4 million times.

About TeamSnap

Since our formation in 2009, TeamSnap has been single-mindedly focused on taking the work out of play. 24 million coaches, administrators, players and parents rely on TeamSnap’s powerful and easy-to-use tools for communication, scheduling, payment collection and registration, organizing every sport and group activity in the world. For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/.

