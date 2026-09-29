BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Technology Credit Union (Tech CU) has chosen Floify to modernize its first mortgage and home equity lending experience.



Image caption: Technology Credit Union selects Floify to enhance its digital mortgage lending experience.

Founded in 1960, the Bay Area credit union recognized the need for a more streamlined mortgage process to meet members’ expectations. Through Tech CU’s comprehensive evaluation process, Floify stood out for its flexibility, ease of implementation, strong integration capabilities and borrower-centric user experience, including a smooth pairing with Tech CU’s MeridianLink loan origination system. Tech CU was particularly drawn to Floify’s intuitive digital application, automated document collection, workflow automation and real-time loan visibility.

“We’re continually looking for ways to make complex financial transactions easier for our members,” said Josh Bluhm, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Tech CU. “Floify gives us the ability to deliver a more modern, transparent and efficient mortgage experience while preserving personalized service.”

“Tech CU’s commitment to its members made them an ideal partner as we continue helping lenders modernize the mortgage process,” said Joshua Steffan, interim president and general manager of Floify and senior vice president and group general manager at Porch Group. “We’re proud to support the Tech CU team with a platform that brings more automation, transparency and efficiency to every loan as they continue to grow.”

ABOUT FLOIFY:

Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit https://floify.com/ or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

ABOUT TECH CU:

Tech CU is a $4.5 billion Bay Area credit union. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 170,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. To learn more, please visit https://www.techcu.com/.

X: @Floify #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

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elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Floify