NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Globally recognized and leading data recovery software company, 4DDiG has recently released the updated new version of its data recovery software which is compatible to perform Windows 11 data recovery.

A recent survey has revealed that close to 50% of users have suffered data loss issues when installing the Windows 11 updates. While the Windows 11 update is the most inclusively designed version ever as per claims by Microsoft, users are still at risk of losing data while upgrading their systems.

Data recovery makes much sense to rescue what matters most for an easy and smooth Windows system change particularly in tough conditions like, for example, system crash. As one of the best data recovery companies, 4DDiG has enhanced its software quality to ensure that it is compatible with the new Windows and can help users recover data from their previous Windows.

As Microsoft releases new updates, users are left with no choice but to install them for better system performance. However, installing these updates without a proper backup plan or recovery plan can mean a complete or partial loss of existing user data or damages that may ensue from a system failure.

In the event of system breakdown, a number of users choose to perform a BIOS update for this problem. Unfortunately, according to feedback, the condition may be worsened by bootable troubles. However, 4DDiG’s bootable media safely retrieves changes to data and restores all lost files even with operating system failing to start. This hard drive data recovery software works across sorts of devices, such as Windows-based PCs, laptops, or other storage media.

Fully compatible with Windows 11, 4DDiG solves data loss destruction to help users experience the most secure Windows ever. The software provides a smooth transition to Windows 11 for all its users and allows them to enjoy the new updates without worries

Created by Tenorshare, 4DDiG Data Recovery, is an all-in-one data recovery tool that supports all kinds of data recovery including crashed computer recovery. Trusted by more than 10 million users, the software provides an ultimate rescue from intense data loss circumstances, be it accidental deletion, hardware failure emptied recycle bin, crashed system, or malware infection. A major feature of the software is that users can retrieve their data without a backup.

It also supports file formats including photos, videos, audio, document, and email for Windows and macOS.

