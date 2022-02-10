NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Data recovery software helps recover and repair files, stored media, databases, corrupted partitions, and get back the data safely, says Tenorshare. Which should also help in getting data recovered from the external or internal storage media like USB drives, hard disk drives (HDD), CDs, solid-state drives (SSD), and so on.

Tenorshare 4DDiG has been hailed as the best data recovery software for Mac and Windows. It supports more than 1000 plus data recovery types like photo, audio, video, and many more. It also helps to recover those files that might have been accidentally deleted without a backup and are present in fragments on the media storage.

TOP FEATURES OF 4DDIG

Have you accidentally erased a USB disk or a storage card without forgetting to save the items already there on the disc? or if you accidentally wiped files from your laptop? Tenorshare 4DDiG come in handy. It can recover over 1000+ different types of data, including photographs, formatted discs, and data lost due to smashed discs.

A number of the capabilities are covered in further depth farther down.

1 — Deleted Files Recovery

Recover accidentally deleted or shifted important data, and perhaps an unintentionally emptied compost heap. Tenorshare 4DDiG for both Windows and mac is indeed a dependable and easy-to-use data recovery software that recovers your files in just a few clicks.

2 — Formatted Drive Recovery

Files can be recovered from formatted partitions, storage devices, USB drives, and hard discs that have been damaged or destroyed. Tenorshare 4DDiG could restore all of the content lost in the instances stated above.

3 — Lost Partition Recovery

Virus damage causes files to become corrupted or illegible. Alternatively, you can recover damaged data from the Raw hard disc. The files that were lost during the partitioning of the drives can be recovered. Tenorshare 4DDiG might also recover all of the data lost during the splitting of the discs.

4 — External Device Recovery

When you receive the “Permission is prohibited” message because of a bad partition or a lost partitioning table, you can recover your files. Tenorshare 4DDiG may also be used to recover data from external devices, you can simply recover it with just 3 easy clicks.

5 — Crashed Computer Recovery

From period to period, customers reformat their Drive, SSD, Memory stick, hard disc, and Flash drive. Accidental deletion of all of your data can occur during reformat or as a result of the laptop, discs crashing owing to an undesirable infection, causing you to lose all of your material. Users will also be able to retrieve the program with the help of Tenorshare 4DDiG.

6 — Raw File Recovery

Recovering deleted files like pictures, videos, audio files, and documents is very easy. The user might have deleted the files and then understood the importance of the deleted files. Raw files could easily be recovered using Tenorshare 4DDiG.

