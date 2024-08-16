NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has announced its release of a free AI Writer to 2x your writing efficiency. With numerous features tailored to unique and quality content creation, you no longer have to worry your head about typing long emails or crafting articles. The AI Copywriting Assistant offers 10x faster generation, more words, and personalization options and also unlocks ChatGPT-4o.



Image caption: Tenorshare AI Writer.

VIDEO (YouTube)：https://youtu.be/Z2jLJs2859g

WHAT IS TENORSHARE AI WRITER?

1. Provide 40+ AI Tools

The Tenorshare AI Writer Generator offers 40+ tools to help you create fresh and engaging content for social media & ads, emails, and articles. You’ll also get a wide collection of tools to create slogans, e-commerce brands, website SEO ranking, and much more in seconds.

2. Support AI Tool Collection

This AI Writer comes with a vast array of AI tools that are sentient enough to help you create engaging content. These AI tools include AI Translator, Reworder, Email, Resume, and Letter Generators, Social Media Hashtags Generators, Quilbot Paraphraser, Grammar Checker, ChatPDF, etc.

3. Support Generation Result Archiving

The Tenorshare Text Generator lets users save AI-generated outputs, which is important for tracking content changes, improving results, sharing with team members, and keeping records.

4. Support AI Tool Scene Classification and Search

The free AI Writer categorizes AI tools into different “scenes” or contexts. This helps users find right tool for a specific task more quickly. For example, AI essay Writer and AI story Writer are grouped into separate scenes.

5. Support the Use of Two Large Models, ChatGPT-4O and ChatGPT-4O Mini

The Tenorshare AI Writer platform uses two powerful language models:

ChatGPT-4o – An advanced model delivering high-quality outputs and complex reasoning. ChatGPT-4O Mini – A lighter version for simpler tasks, ideal for users with limited resources.

WHY CHOOSE THE TENORSHARE AI WRITER?

Overall, Tenorshare AI Copywriting Assistant emerges as best AI Writer because of its vast collection of AI tools for content creation.

Moreover, it stores your generated results and makes it easy to choose a specific AI tool for your specific writing task. It also offers grammar, and paraphrasing tools and can extract important info or create a summary by communicating with a PDF document.

HOW TO USE TENORSHARE AI WRITER?

How to use Tenorshare AI Writer to boost efficiency of your writing task:

Step 1: Choose an AI writing tool and then provide tone, keywords, and specific info for tool to generate content around it.

Step 2: Hit “Generate” and within seconds AI Writer tool will generate content tailored to your preferences. You can also rewrite or edit content as per your need.

Learn more: https://ai.tenorshare.com/products/ai-writer

About Tenorshare:

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global software company known for its award-winning products. The company boosts creativity, productivity, and personalization through AI-driven technology. With many tools that simplify content creation, Tenorshare makes it easier to succeed in today’s fast-paced digital world.

Website: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tenorshare_tech_tips

